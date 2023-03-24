The First Trailer for ‘Queen Charlotte’ Brings the Drama and Romance in This ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel

Bridgerton took the world by storm in 2020 with its charming cast and smoldering love stories. Now, we get a look into one of the greatest love stories within the Ton in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. And with the release of the first trailer, this prequel will truly be a royal affair to remember.

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this show will explore the relationship between Queen Charlotte and King George and how it changed the Ton as we know it today. The trailer shows Queen Charlotte as a fierce and confident woman with the weight of a changing society on her shoulders. She is expected to marry King George without ever meeting him, leading her to be incredibly curious about her future, but also doubtful of having to have this decision thrust upon her.

An encounter with King George sparks something within Queen Charlotte. The man she was arranged to marry now becomes someone she adores, but secrets untold threaten their union, her royal position, and the societal shift their relationship has ushered into the Ton.

Like the rest of the Bridgerton-verse, Queen Charlotte is expected to bring the drama with monarchy politics and plenty of intense romance to get swept up in. Of course, we’ll be on the lookout for LGBTQ+ storylines within Netflix’s upcoming Bridgerton addition.

The cast includes Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell returning to reprise their roles as Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury, and Lady Violet Bridgerton respectively. Additionally, India Amarteifio, Arséma Thomas, and Connie Jenkins-Greig will play younger versions of Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury, and Lady Violet Bridgerton. Joining the rest of the cast in this six-episode limited series are Corey Mylchreest, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, and Hugh Sachs.

We’ll keep a special eye out on card-carrying members of the LGBTQ+ community, Rosheuvel and Thomas.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres on Netflix on May 4.