Thespian

‘Theater Camp’ Hilariously Brings the Theater Kid Experience to the Silver Screen

By

It’s time to relive your budding thespian experience at Theater Camp.

On Thursday, production company Searchlight Pictures released the first trailer to Theater Camp and it’s equal parts nostalgia and zany comedy. Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Ayo Edibiri (The Bear), Noah Galvin (The Good Doctor), Patti Harrison (She Hulk: Attorney at Law), Amy Sedaris (The Mandolorian), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander 2), and co-director Molly Gordon (The Bear) star in this mockumentary of the inner workings of a theater camp in upstate New York called AdirondACTS. 

Joan (Sedaris) is the founder of this scrappy theater camp that brings kids and slightly unhinged characters to its location every summer. But when she falls into a coma, her clueless son Troy (Tatro) must take the reins to ensure that the camp survives financial ruin. He collaborates with camp counselors Amos (Platt), Rebecca-Diane (Gordon), Clive (Graham), Glenn (Galvin), and Janet (Edibiri) to ensure that everything runs smoothly before their theater production’s opening night. 

The trailer alone shows that with these giant personalities, pulling off a kid’s theater production will be no easy feat, but it will be one that’s full of laughs and campy shenanigans.

RELATED

10 Unmissable LGBTQ+ Films from Sundance 2023

Theater Camp marks the directorial debut of both Gordon and Nick Lieberman. The upcoming film is an adaptation of a short film of the same name. Theater Camp had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival where it received two standing ovations. 

“It literally came out of us just wanting to make something with our friends,” said Gordon during a Q&A at Sundance, “We just always wanted to make something as a collective, and we’re so inspired by all these people that just made things with their friends and brought in a greater community.”

Before Theater Camp premieres in theaters on July 14, check out these first-look photos below.

Ben Platt and Molly Gordon in the film THEATER CAMP. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2023 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.
Jimmy Tatro and Ayo Edebiri in the film THEATER CAMP. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2023 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.
The cast of THEATER CAMP. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2023 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.
RELATED

Sis is Cementing Herself As One of Theater’s Greatest Up and Coming Stars
Tags: Film, Sundance 2023, Theater Camp
Read More in Film
This Overlooked Film Dives Into Shakespeare’s Queerness
Out of the Celluloid Closet
This Overlooked Film Dives Into Shakespeare’s Queerness
BY Henry Giardina
Gabrielle Union and Jennifer Coolidge to Star in a New Crime Comedy
Coming Soon
Gabrielle Union and Jennifer Coolidge to Star in a New Crime Comedy
BY Johnny Levanier
Did This Thirsty Jay Hernandez Flick Turn You Bisexual, Too?
Out of the Celluloid Closet
Did This Thirsty Jay Hernandez Flick Turn You Bisexual, Too?
BY Henry Giardina
The Latest on INTO
A Disney Movie Just Proved That Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law Works Just As Intended
Florida Isn't Okay
A Disney Movie Just Proved That Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law Works Just As Intended
BY Faefyx Collington
New Angelica Ross, Chappell Roan, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
Queer Music Mixtape
New Angelica Ross, Chappell Roan, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
BY Charlie Grey
‘XO, Kitty’ Stars Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, and Sang Heon Lee Dish About Their New Coming-Of-Age Series
The INTO Interview
‘XO, Kitty’ Stars Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, and Sang Heon Lee Dish About Their New Coming-Of-Age Series
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX