Madam President

Uma Thurman’s Character In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Completes Her Family’s Gay Legacy

By

*Photo credit: Prime Video

The father, the son, and the holy spirit? So passé. How about the president, the cowboy, and the video store clerk?

The president in question is Uma Thurman’s scene-stealing role of Ellen Claremont in the new gay rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue. As President of the United States, Thurman speaks in a questionable (but unquestionably entertaining) southern drawl and masterfully handles her son, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez, coming out as bisexual.

RELATED

How Matthew López Brought ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ to the Silver Screen

“You know, the B in LGBTQ is not a silent letter,” she says, sounding straight out of a community theater production of The Glass Menagerie, before recommending her son get the HPV vaccine and a prescription for PrEP. Now that is allyship.

And so, Ellen Claremont joins the ranks of supportive moms in gay media, scoring a place in the pantheon alongside Olivia Colman in Heartstopper and Jennifer Garner in Love, Simon.

Thurman’s role also means she’s joining her ex-husband Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya Hawke in shouting “Gay rights!” from the rooftops with her filmography. Ethan just played opposite Pedro Pascal in Pedro Almodóvar’s queer western Strange Way of Life, and Maya is Netflix’s go-to girl for sapphic characters, playing gay in both Stranger Things and Do Revenge.

The real kicker? There’s a fourth Thurman-Hawke. Yes, he’s also an actor. Yes, he also plays gay.

The man in question is Levon Hawke, who at 21 years old is only just starting his acting career. His first big role came this year in the critically panned Tom Holland series The Crowded Room, where he played Johnny, a “friend” of the main character who encourages him to make less than stellar decisions.

Where will the Thurman-Hawke clan strike next? Who’s to say. But we can bet it will be good, and we can bet it will be gay.

Tags: Maya Hawke Red White & Royal Blue Uma Thurman
Read More in Film
How Matthew López Brought ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ to the Silver Screen
The INTO Interview
How Matthew López Brought ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ to the Silver Screen
BY Joshua S. Mackey
‘Rotting in the Sun’ Trailer Is Filled With Chaos, Comedy, and Naked Men
Pure Chaos
‘Rotting in the Sun’ Trailer Is Filled With Chaos, Comedy, and Naked Men
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Chasing <i>Chasing Chasing Amy</i>
The INTO Interview
Chasing Chasing Chasing Amy
BY Juan Barquin
‘Talk to Me’ Actor Zoe Terakes Speaks Out Against Kuwait’s Transphobic Film Ban
Terrifying
‘Talk to Me’ Actor Zoe Terakes Speaks Out Against Kuwait’s Transphobic Film Ban
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Cheryl Dunye on the Black Queer Legacy of <i>The Watermelon Woman</i>
The INTO Interview
Cheryl Dunye on the Black Queer Legacy of The Watermelon Woman
BY Becca Barglowski
Who Is Emma Corrin Playing in ‘Deadpool 3’?
Marvel Baddie
Who Is Emma Corrin Playing in ‘Deadpool 3’?
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Latest on INTO
Millennials Love Anal Sex More Than We Thought
Get to the bottom of it
Millennials Love Anal Sex More Than We Thought
BY Joshua S. Mackey
A Local News Site Reported on Homophobia. Now, They Might Get Sued Out of Business
Protect the Press
A Local News Site Reported on Homophobia. Now, They Might Get Sued Out of Business
BY Henry Giardina
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Is Giving Us the Nonbinary Representation We Need
Representation Matters
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Is Giving Us the Nonbinary Representation We Need
BY Carson Mlnarik
Whether Elon Musk Likes It Or Not, He’s Living in a Trans World
Oh the Irony
Whether Elon Musk Likes It Or Not, He’s Living in a Trans World
BY Faefyx Collington
Mary Trump Has the Perfect Mic Drop Comment Following Donald Trump’s New Indictment
boom
Mary Trump Has the Perfect Mic Drop Comment Following Donald Trump’s New Indictment
BY David Hudson
Netflix Probably Knows Your Sexuality Even Before You Do
Coming Out
Netflix Probably Knows Your Sexuality Even Before You Do
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX