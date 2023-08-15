Uma Thurman’s Character In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Completes Her Family’s Gay Legacy

*Photo credit: Prime Video

The father, the son, and the holy spirit? So passé. How about the president, the cowboy, and the video store clerk?

The president in question is Uma Thurman’s scene-stealing role of Ellen Claremont in the new gay rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue. As President of the United States, Thurman speaks in a questionable (but unquestionably entertaining) southern drawl and masterfully handles her son, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez, coming out as bisexual.

“You know, the B in LGBTQ is not a silent letter,” she says, sounding straight out of a community theater production of The Glass Menagerie, before recommending her son get the HPV vaccine and a prescription for PrEP. Now that is allyship.

him: you better not be president uma thurman with a tennessee williams-esque texas drawl



me: pic.twitter.com/a9pWBnPxUn — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) August 14, 2023

I watched RED, WHITE, & ROYAL BLUE last night but the only part I could remember this morning was when President Uma Thurman tried to explain to her son how to get started on PrEP in a thick Southern accent so 10/10 stars — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) August 11, 2023

Cinema is back, baby! pic.twitter.com/cGiR3AKbc7 — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) August 12, 2023

And so, Ellen Claremont joins the ranks of supportive moms in gay media, scoring a place in the pantheon alongside Olivia Colman in Heartstopper and Jennifer Garner in Love, Simon.

I’d come out to them. pic.twitter.com/X7igbvp7MV — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) August 13, 2023

Uma Thurman has supplanted Jennifer Garner as most supportive mother in a coming out scene. pic.twitter.com/GRSfVVjnaE — christopher (@its_Xopher) August 11, 2023

olivia colman and uma thurman are now official Mothers to the bi community https://t.co/b2bqD6TpY7 — em (@sprjngnelson) August 12, 2023

Thurman’s role also means she’s joining her ex-husband Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya Hawke in shouting “Gay rights!” from the rooftops with her filmography. Ethan just played opposite Pedro Pascal in Pedro Almodóvar’s queer western Strange Way of Life, and Maya is Netflix’s go-to girl for sapphic characters, playing gay in both Stranger Things and Do Revenge.

This family is putting in the work for the queer community pic.twitter.com/y6daSWOUE4 — spider-man (@spideyonhiatus) August 14, 2023

The real kicker? There’s a fourth Thurman-Hawke. Yes, he’s also an actor. Yes, he also plays gay.

The man in question is Levon Hawke, who at 21 years old is only just starting his acting career. His first big role came this year in the critically panned Tom Holland series The Crowded Room, where he played Johnny, a “friend” of the main character who encourages him to make less than stellar decisions.

Where will the Thurman-Hawke clan strike next? Who’s to say. But we can bet it will be good, and we can bet it will be gay.