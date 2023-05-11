Wanda Sykes’ New Comedy Special Shows Her Commitment to Telling Black Queer Stories

Wanda Sykes is queer, a parent, a wife, but most of all, she’s an entertainer – a fact she’s reminding fans of in her new comedy special.

Iconic comedian, actress, and producer Wanda Sykes returns to the stand up stage in her second hour-long Netflix comedy special titled Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer. Sykes has plenty to say, as takes the mic to discuss trials and tribulations around raising Gen Z teens to the dilemma of being a liberal in this current U.S. political climate. Her insightful takes on social commentary paired with her ferocious wit return to entertain audiences all over.

Sykes is no stranger to creating LGBTQ+ content and providing queer representation in animation and live-action TV on the streaming giant Netflix. The talented comedian offered her voice talents to BoJack Horseman and queer-driven Q-Force, as well as show off her sharp comedic chops in first Netflix comedy special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal. Additionally, Sykes produces and stars in Netflix’s The Upshaws, alongside Kim Fields, Jermelle Simon, and Mike Epps – a show which features a prominent gay storyline carried by Simon.

Sykes’ comedy special comes right after fellow Black queer comedian Mo’Nique’s Netflix special My Name is Mo’Nique. The mononymous comedian used her special to come out as bisexual, adding to the list of Black queer comedians who have performed standup on the streaming giant, including Emmy nominees Flame Monroe and Sam Jay.

And while Netflix has comedy specials from transphobic and homophobic comedians, such as Dave Chappelle, here’s to hoping comedy specials from Black queer comedians, like Sykes, change the way comedians approach comedy. Or at the very least, changes the Netflix algorithm for subscribers.

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer premieres on Netflix on May 23, 2023.