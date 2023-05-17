Did ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Introduce the Video Game Franchise’s First Gay Character?

*spoilers ahead for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Looks like The Legend of Zelda’s newest addition to the franchise, Tears of the Kingdom, might have a queer character from a previous entry in the franchise.

Hyrule’s favorite twink, Link, returns in the latest video game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This game brings new adventures, new battles, and new relationship dynamics as well. During the course of the game, players discover letters from researcher Calip, who was introduced in the previous installment, Breath of the Wild. The entries reveal his thoughts on the hunky Tauro, a fellow researcher, historian, and new character.

Upon visiting Kakariko Village in the new game, you come across Calip’s diary in the Zonai Survey Team Base. In the journal entry, Calip discusses a particular interaction between him and Tauro where they chat about why Calip joined the Zonai Survey Team. What was the reason? None other than Tauro.

The journal entry reads as follows:

“While Tauro and I were taking a break, he asked me, “Hey, Calip, what attracted you to join the Zonai Survey Team?”

A little flustered, I answered that I heard its research division was led by a brilliant man by the name of Tauro.

Because of you, essentially.

I meant it sincerely, and in my heart, I longed to continue…

“You’re not like these other dullards, you know. You immediately grasp the breadth of my vision.”

Of course, no such thing passed my lips.”

There’s nothing queerer than longing and emotional journal entries. Apparently, Calip becomes flustered and excited by Tauro’s approval throughout the course of the game. While Calip is depicted as being a bit on the abrasive side, he seems to have a soft spot for his hunky researcher teammate.

The Legend of Zelda video game series has a spotty history with LGBTQ+ representation. In the Breath of the Wild, players have described that the character Vilia has a troubling, transphobic interaction between her and the main character. Outside of this incident there are other queer-coded characters. You have Tingle, a 30-year old man in a green fairy costume that screams gay, Ghirahim, an antagonist with a sick asymmetric bob serving charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, Bolson, an effeminate construction worker, and even the main character Link, who many players see through a trans lens, exist throughout the video game franchise.

Tears of the Kingdom is out now on Nintendo Switch.