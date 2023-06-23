Princess Peach Has a New Switch Game. Here Are 5 Other Queens Who Should Have One Too

Super Mario Bros.’s Princess Peach is finally getting her own video game for Nintendo Switch, her first since 2005’s Super Princess Peach for Nintendo DS. So now that the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom’s solo game is in the works, what about a few other queens who deserve their solo video game shine?

On Wednesday, Japanese video game giant Nintendo delivered a surprise announcement of its untitled Princess Peach project for the Switch. During its latest Nintendo Direct Stream, the company teased some gameplay footage with the damsel-in-distress turned magical heroine traversing through a theatrical stage-themed environment. Princess Peach was front and center fighting enemies and making time for a quick costume change from a pink dress to a white one, because there’s always time for an outfit slay. Princess Peach’s solo Switch game is on the horizon, but there’s definitely room for more video game queens to have their solo video game throne.

Previous releases have centered on heroines across different consoles. The Last of Us: Part II, the Metroid franchise, and the Horizon franchise have all focused on badass women leads. Also, video game franchises that focused on men have created popular spin-offs like Final Fantasy X-2 where women were the center. The proof is there and the collection of queens in video games is there too.

So, here are five video game queens who deserve a solo video game.