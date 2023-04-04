Queer Viewers Have One Very Important Criticism of the Dungeons & Dragons Movie

It’s been a month since the opening of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and people are asking one thing and one thing only: where’s the gay?

It’s understandable: while the 1974 tabletop game developed a reputation for being the sport of pasty, shut-in white male nerds shortly after release, it’s also famously a favorite game of the girls, gays, and theys. I mean, it involves roleplaying. Who did you think it was going to appeal to?

That’s why queer viewers are noticing something a wee bit off about the Chris Pine vehicle.

I went to go see the DnD movie last night, could be a bit more queer – but otherwise super fun!!!! — 💕 Thinny 💕 (@thinny_legend) April 2, 2023

Hype to go watch that funky DnD movie with good pals! Specifically my longtime DM/GM and fellow player (our characters in the first game I ever played were as sapphic queers. We lov) pic.twitter.com/QXDf1WUl0c — StickyHunter 💗💛💙✨Cptn N'ghathrod OUT NOW✨ (@TheStickyHunter) April 1, 2023

DND has become a way for queer and trans folks to commune with each other safely, try on other identities, and create a neverending story of magic, intrigue, and genderf*ckery. In a 2018 sourcebook, there’s even explicit mention of trans and gender-nonconforming characters.

The #dnd movie wasn’t queer enough. All my years of D&D and I haven’t played at a table that didn’t included some queer shit, even at tables where every player was straight — Barrett Cortellesi (@BarrettCort) April 3, 2023

The only unrealistic dnd thing is not having a queer relationship in it #DnDHonorAmongThieves — Chloé Lee They/Them (@chloethegamer) April 2, 2023

Then again, who said we needed anyone to be canon queer to enjoy a movie about an RPG?

no visible gays in the dnd movie but let’s be honest they’re all queer. — ༘˚·*jo*·˚ ༘ (@castallan) April 3, 2023

My only criticism of the DND movie is there was no gay, and that is completely unrealistic — Comic Canary 🏳️‍🌈♿️ (@comic_canary) April 1, 2023

Why wasn’t anything in the dnd movie gay 😩😩😩 how are you going to give us a tiefling and a female barbarian and make then straight 😩😩😩😩😩 — jess 🏴‍☠️ (@jesssssmart) April 3, 2023

Holding out hope for next time. Casting agents, please give Eve Lindley a prominent role!