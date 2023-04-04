Queer Viewers Have One Very Important Criticism of the Dungeons & Dragons Movie

It’s been a month since the opening of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and people are asking one thing and one thing only: where’s the gay?
It’s understandable: while the 1974 tabletop game developed a reputation for being the sport of pasty, shut-in white male nerds shortly after release, it’s also famously a favorite game of the girls, gays, and theys. I mean, it involves roleplaying. Who did you think it was going to appeal to?
That’s why queer viewers are noticing something a wee bit off about the Chris Pine vehicle.
DND has become a way for queer and trans folks to commune with each other safely, try on other identities, and create a neverending story of magic, intrigue, and genderf*ckery. In a 2018 sourcebook, there’s even explicit mention of trans and gender-nonconforming characters.
Then again, who said we needed anyone to be canon queer to enjoy a movie about an RPG?
Holding out hope for next time. Casting agents, please give Eve Lindley a prominent role!