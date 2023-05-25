5 Ways Tina Turner Proved She Was a Gay Icon

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – MAY 23: Tina Turner performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 23, 1997 in Mountain View California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

On Wednesday Tina Turner passed away leaving behind an unmatched musical career and lifetime of LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Tina, deemed the Queen of Rock and Roll, passed away “peacefully” in her home in Zurich, Switzerland at the age of 83. The music icon was quietly battling long standing complications from an illness. Tina is best remembered for her storied career in the music industry.

She stepped onto the scene as a duo act with then husband Ike Turner in 1960 when they formed the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. The couple married, created a family, and spawned several hits, including “Nutbush City Limits” and “Proud Mary”, with the latter earning them a Grammy Award. The relationship, however, proved to be tumultuous due to Ike’s abuse.

Tina and Ike formally divorced in 1976, with Tina left in financial ruin. However, a career resurgence in 1984 with the release of her fifth solo studio album Private Dancer turned Tina into a solo star. Tina experienced decades of professional success soon after, ultimately earning 12 Grammy Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a biopic titled What’s Love Got to Do with It starring Angela Bassett, and influence that continues to resonate within the music industry.

While Turner has churned out hits and has been the blueprint for numerous artists, including Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe, and The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino, she also has been a vital ally to the LGBTQ+ community. From performing at queer events to using her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Tina’s allyship is felt far and wide. Not to mention, many drag artists have covered “Proud Mary” during a lip sync.

While the number of instances are countless, here are 5 ways that proved that Tina Turner was a true gay icon.