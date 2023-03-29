boygenius Announces Summer Tour

Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated debut studio album, boygenius has announced a summer 2023 headline tour across North America.

It’s been nearly five years since supergroup boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus) issued their self-titled EP in 2018. A “Demos” version followed in 2020, and it’s been radio silence ever since.

At the time of their formation, the trio were all in their early twenties and still playing opening shows. Their mutual respect for one another’s artistry inspired them to collaborate on something outside of the usual male-dominated channels within the industry. They created the critically acclaimed EP in an astonishing four days, attributing the flood of creativity to the unrestrained environment.

“We’re all in very similar places in our career,” Bridgers has said. “We’ve done a lot of opening slots. We know what it’s like to be talked down to because you’re young or a woman. And there isn’t a bandleader, which is fucking awesome.”

This year, boygenius is back in a big way, releasing singles “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” “True Blue,” and “Not Strong Enough”—three of which will be adapted into music videos directed by Kristen Stewart. Their upcoming LP, The Record, is dropping March 31.

Next month, the group is playing a handful of isolated shows in California, including festival performances at Coachella. In the summer, boygenius is embarking on a cross-country North American tour, with support from Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Illuminati Hotties, Bartees Strange and Claud.

The North American tour will be in all outdoor venues, starting on June 2 in San Diego, CA and ending in Morrison, CO on August 5. In addition to the US, boygenius is heading to Toronto and Vancouver. The group has also announced European tour dates for the fall.

General ticket sales will begin March 31st 12pm local time through Ticketmaster. The verified fan presale will begin March 29 10am local time via the code “NOTSTRONG.” Other presale dates and info will vary depending on the venue. Check out the tour dates below: