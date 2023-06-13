Ice Spice Continues the Tradition of Women in Rap Loving the Gays

Ice Spice is quickly leading Gen Z’s newest crew of rappers — and she’s doing it with the gays in mind.

On Tuesday, Teen Vogue revealed that the Bronx-born rapper was their June cover star. The 23-year-old has had an astronomical rise in popularity since the release of her debut single “Munch”, followed by her highly anticipated EP Like…? Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, got candid about having fun with her recording process, her dream of film directing, and her queer fan base.

When asked about who she made music for, Ice Spice let it be known that her music is also designed for gays in mind.

“I wouldn’t say girls, specifically, because the gays love me and I love the gays,” said Ice Spice in her interview. “I’m just making [music] that I like, honestly…. Everybody could really vibe to the beats. The beats is the most important thing. The beats be hard, n****s be wanting to hear that too. So I feel like everything else complements it.”

Deemed the “People’s Princess”, a reference to her song “Lady Diana” and the late royal’s nickname, Ice Spice has proven that her music appeals to all, queer community included. Ice Spice, who is openly bisexual, doesn’t shy away from expressing her queerness, something she highlights in her Spongebob Squarepants-influenced track “Bikini Bottom”. Similar to her fellow Bronx counterpart Cardi B, who is also bisexual, Ice Spice receives and gives love to her gays that love her back.

There’s a lovely trend of women in rap expressing their fondness for their queer fanbase. Rap icon Lil’ Kim is notorious for unapologetically supporting her gay fans, and even said in an interview with the Los Angeles Blade she talked about how it feels like performing for family when the crowd consists of LGBTQ+ folks. Nicki Minaj’s fanbase, the Barbz, are primarily queer and she’s expressed her support of them as well. In 2019, she pulled out as the headliner for a concert in Saudi Arabia, stating her reasoning behind it was to make clear her support for “the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression.”

Even recently, rap powerhouse Megan Thee Stallion stopped her performance at LA Pride in the Park to highlight trans self-love. After a trans fan made a comment about passing as cisgender on stage, Megan responded with a self-love monologue.

“The person said, ‘trans lives matter but I’m very passable,’ and I don’t really like that. I mean, if you feel good about your body and you feel good about the f*ck you look, that’s all the f*ck that matters,” said Megan, a response that was met with cheering. “It don’t motherf*cking matter what nobody else think about you. If you a bad b*tch, you just a bad b*tch. You don’t need a title, you don’t need a label.”

Women in rap love the LGBTQ+ community, whether they’re a part of it or not.