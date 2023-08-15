Last Laugh

Keke Palmer and Usher Are Taking Her “Boyfriend” Drama to the Music

By

They say art imitates life and Keke Palmer and Usher are ready to talk about her “Boyfriend” in a new song.

On Tuesday morning Palmer posted a teaser to her new song with Grammy-winning R&B icon Usher. The sultry video shows the “Millennial Diva” seemingly getting ready to put on a show with a new electric-blue streaked bob, while Usher walks in a hallway similar to the ones that performers use to get to the stage. Both artists are mouthing indescribable words, until Usher’s trademark tenor sings, “Somebody say that your boyfriend’s looking for me”.

The musical collaboration is due out this Thursday, a month and few days after the Nope actress was publicly outfit-shamed by her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, who is also the father of Palmer’s child. Jackson was rightfully criticized for his comments towards the 29-year-old entertainer for wearing a sheer bodysuit dress to attend Usher’s Las Vegas residency, where the “Yeah” singer serenaded Palmer. 

Usher routinely sings to fans during his residency and Palmer was one of several lucky attendees to receive the treatment from the legendary crooner. And Jackson took the time to fix his fingers to type a now deleted post about how Palmer is “a mom” and that “we live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Keke Palmer Speaks Out Against Misogyny in the Music Industry

Well, Jackson should know that we also live in a generation where, no matter how hard men and the government try, women will have agency over their bodies. Not to mention, we live in a time where folks can monetize criticism. In the same fashion as Beyoncé and Maren Morris, Palmer released shirts that say “I’m a motha” on them on July 7, as she took to social media on the same day with a post reaffirming her stance on motherhood. 

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM (sic) A MOTHA, through and through!” Palmer wrote in her post. “To all my mom’s (sic) out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

Fans are loving how Palmer is winning the “IDGAF” war.

Looks like Palmer is getting the last laugh and another check from this situation.

Tags: Boyfriend Keke Palmer mother Music
