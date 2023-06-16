Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Goes Solo With ‘Don’t Say Love

With Little Mix on an indefinite hiatus, LM member Leigh-Anne Pinnock took the opportunity to step out on her own with new music and a visual to match.

¼ of the British supergroup Little Mix, Leigh-Anne is officially going solo with her new song “Don’t Say Love”. While drag queen and TV mogul RuPaul Charles is telling audiences to say “love” as an affirmation, Leigh-Anne is reminding those interested in her to not use the word unless they mean it. The dance track, produced by Jon Bellion and Pete Nappi and co-written by Leigh-Anne and Texas artist Aldae, is drenched in UK garage goodness, as Leigh-Anne’s mezzo-soprano subtly navigates the track.

“‘Don’t Say Love’ is about no longer seeking external validation and regaining my confidence and sense of self in a world where I often felt misunderstood and unheard,” said Leigh-Anne in a press release. “This video is a visual representation of me finding my voice. I’m excited to continue to do so with my first love, music.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Emil Nava, for “Don’t Say Love” finds Leigh-Anne traversing through vibrant streets and buildings claimed by magical foliage, blurring the lines of reality and fantasy. Tinted in twilight blue, Leigh-Anne’s visual represents her exploring the complexities of love. Paired with slick dance moves backed by a collection of dancers, Leigh-Anne finishes her journey with a jump from a building into a pool of water to signify her leaving an old chapter behind and diving into a new solo era.

Since their formation in 2011 on X-Factor, Little Mix has topped music charts and collected the hearts of numerous fans, queer ones included. With a sizeable LGBTQ+ fanbase, the four member band previously composed of Leigh-Anne, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Jesy Nelson, used their music and platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and celebrate their queer fans.

Their 2016 pop ballad “Secret Love Song” was deemed a gay anthem that was also dedicated to the victims of the shooting at Orlando, Florida nightclub Pulse during their 2016 Get Weird tour. In 2018, the band was given the “Honourary Gay” award by Attitude Magazine, with Leigh-Anne and fellow bandmate Jade accepting the award on Little Mix’s behalf. Their 2019 music video “Only You” with the DJ trio Cheat Codes told a queer love story between a human and a mermaid. In 2020, their music video “Confetti”, the final music video from their last album of the same name, the crew, then a trio sans Jesy, donned drag alongside UK drag artists Bimini, Tayce and A’Whora.

Leigh-Anne is now branching out on her own with “Don’t Say Love”. But her queer fans from her Little Mix days are still behind her.