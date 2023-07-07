New Bentley Robles, Gia Woods, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape

Welcome back to INTO’s Queer Music Mixtape, your #1 hub for all things new LGBTQ+ music. Here, we’re covering the hottest releases of the week in one handy guide.

Between Pride wrapping up and a new “Taylor’s Version” casting a swift shadow on the charts, this week’s release schedule was a little lighter than some. We’ll call it an EP!

This week’s short and sweet list of drops is the best of the best of sexy pop, gorgeous soul, and empowering rap from some of the hottest up-and-coming queer artists of today. With performers boasting heritage from Nigeria to Iran to Brazil and beyond, this week’s mix has something for listeners everywhere.

We’ve included Instagram links in each byline, streaming links below for your convenience, and a full Queer Music Mixtape playlist from our Spotify page to keep you rocking out for hours to come!

Sit back, relax, and enjoy this week’s Queer Music Mixtape:

“HOPE U CRY” by Bentley Robles

Fresh off of back-to-back collabs “See Me Naked” with Zee Machine and “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” with Tom Aspaul, synthpop dreamboat Bentley Robles is back in solo mode and ready to let us have it. “HOPE U CRY” sees the singer putting out the malicious wishes of a man scorned, manifesting that his ex start screaming/crying/throwing up at the thought of him flourishing on a night out. Who amongst us hasn’t hoped for the same? Cue up Bentley’s 2022 single “kim kardashian” for a double dose of lachrymal jams.

Stream Bentley Robles on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Gia Would” by Gia Woods

The “Lesbionic” star is kicking off her post-Heartbreak County era with a sexy, thrumming track that could serve as the official Gia Woods theme song. This floor-filler is the lead off of her upcoming Your Engine EP, already gearing up for release less than a year after her previous album. If you’ve ever wondered which sapphic pop girl would continue to put out banger after banger for years to come, this song has your answer.

Stream Gia Woods on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“DEMIGOD” by CHIKA

Chika has finally announced her debut LP Samson: The Album and dropped a properly self-aggrandizing promo track to get us ready. On “DEMIGOD”, Chika’s got the grandeur minus delusions; as a “Best New Artist” nominee, an XXL Freshman, and a steadily rising queer artist, she’s got the talent and the credentials to back it up. Even when the industry seems dedicated to playing games with her, she shows the tenacity to win with lines like “Won’t sit at your table/ At this point, I’m willing to stand”.

Stream Chika on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

While last year’s “AMEIANOITE” with Gloria Groove was Pabllo’s witchy, fiery work in the dead of night, “SEREIA” finds her and fellow Brazilian drag performer Lia Clark bringing siren song ferocity into the light. Fulfilling the dichotomies of both day/night and fire/water really flaunts Pabllo’s aesthetic range, while the mythical world of witches and sirens helps capture the extraordinary beauty of all of these Brazilian queens. This track is especially topical in the moment of The Little Mermaid‘s resurgence and the Dreamworks fish movie that no one saw, but these queens aren’t giving Disney sweetness: “Se ele não me quis sereia, agora virei piranha.”

Stream Lia Clark on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

Stream Pabllo Vittar on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

“Hell Of A Ride” by FIZZ

UK supergroup FIZZ continues to shine in their second single, “Hell Of A Ride”. Much like their debut “High in Brighton”, the band continues in an exciting sonic direction that many of the individual band members’ fans may not expect. The group’s upcoming album The Secret to Life isn’t set for introspective Build A Problem or Woman on the Internet singer-songwriter fare; instead, they’re putting out fun, rocking harmonies and shredding basslines that are sure to make their “your fave band” moniker fully accurate for some.

Stream FIZZ on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

Angels & Queens (Deluxe) by Gabriels

If last year’s Angels & Queens – Part I was the debut album for silky smooth trio Gabriels, this newly released deluxe edition is their debut masterpiece. The group knows just how to spin the gripping gospel vocals of centerpiece Jacob Lusk into an even more lustrous gold than it is on its own — a tall order, but one they fill with aplomb. In the current musical landscape that saw the untouchably soulful Samara Joy taking home a Best New Artist Grammy, it may be Gabriels’ perfect time to shine.

Stream Gabriels on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross by ANOHNI

Seven years after becoming the first openly trans performer ever nominated for an Academy Award, Anohni has landed with her sophomore record. My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross serves as a love letter to the ever-enduring trans community, an indictment of the society that forces us to endure, and commentary on greed, violence, isolation, and the hope to see through it all. From the intro track “It Must Change”, a newly warm and familiarly soulful voice greets the listeners with equal parts acknowledgement of the present and calls for the future. The cover art of the album features solely the visage of Marsha P. Johnson, the iconic face of trans liberation for which Anohni’s band “the Johnsons” is named. From Marsha’s time to Anohni’s time and beyond, it must change.

Stream ANOHNI on Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

Celebrate like angels and queens this week and join us back here next week for another Queer Music Mixtape!

Keep the tunes going with our official Queer Music Mixtape playlist: