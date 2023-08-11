Similar Sounds

Omar Apollo Teases New Song, but Does It Sound Similar to Another Artist’s Music?

By

Singer Omar Apollo teases new music and fans find it super similar to another queer artist’s sound.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old took to social media to share a snippet of new music. Seated in a convertible with top down and flanked by his crew, Omar lip syncs the lyrics “you ain’t got no real friends in your life” to his upcoming song “Ice Slippin”.

New music from music’s favorite, queer sad boy is just what the world needs, but does something sound familiar? 

Fans have taken to Omar’s post believing that his upcoming song “Ice Slippin” sounds eerily similar to fellow queer sad bop star Frank Ocean. One fan even posted the Frank song they believe resembles Omar’s new music. That song being 2019’s “DHL”, a song about reveling in the simple pleasures of life.

While Omar has his own distinct sound and audience, it wouldn’t be uncanny for him to be influenced by Frank. The singers allegedly dated and social media sleuths have caught the two in each other’s orbit in the past. 

Frank was spotted at one of Omar’s performances while he was on tour with R&B star SZA and the two were allegedly on a luxurious vacation in Italy, deduced by some social media detective work. Additionally, Omar’s last album, Ivory, was rumored to be inspired by the duo’s alleged relationship. Specifically, the song “Evergreen”, which laments about a male love interest, has many fans believing it to be about Frank. 

Dating rumors aside, artists are influenced by each other’s work all of the time. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” is inspired by Paramore’s “Misery Business” and Ed Sheeran’s melody for “Shape of You” comes straight from pop supergroup TLC’s “No Scrubs”.

And while it’s all fun and games, fans still love speculating about Frank’s potential “influence” on Omar. 

