Omar Apollo Teases New Song, but Does It Sound Similar to Another Artist’s Music?

Singer Omar Apollo teases new music and fans find it super similar to another queer artist’s sound.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old took to social media to share a snippet of new music. Seated in a convertible with top down and flanked by his crew, Omar lip syncs the lyrics “you ain’t got no real friends in your life” to his upcoming song “Ice Slippin”.

ICE SLIPPIN COMIN SOON 🧊🧊🧊🧊❄️ pic.twitter.com/Rkp5HLW7WA — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) August 10, 2023

New music from music’s favorite, queer sad boy is just what the world needs, but does something sound familiar?

Fans have taken to Omar’s post believing that his upcoming song “Ice Slippin” sounds eerily similar to fellow queer sad bop star Frank Ocean. One fan even posted the Frank song they believe resembles Omar’s new music. That song being 2019’s “DHL”, a song about reveling in the simple pleasures of life.

This song was already released before buddy pic.twitter.com/Q82b2XtzSw — Ya Boy Apollo (@YaBoyApollo23) August 11, 2023

While Omar has his own distinct sound and audience, it wouldn’t be uncanny for him to be influenced by Frank. The singers allegedly dated and social media sleuths have caught the two in each other’s orbit in the past.

Frank was spotted at one of Omar’s performances while he was on tour with R&B star SZA and the two were allegedly on a luxurious vacation in Italy, deduced by some social media detective work. Additionally, Omar’s last album, Ivory, was rumored to be inspired by the duo’s alleged relationship. Specifically, the song “Evergreen”, which laments about a male love interest, has many fans believing it to be about Frank.

Dating rumors aside, artists are influenced by each other’s work all of the time. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” is inspired by Paramore’s “Misery Business” and Ed Sheeran’s melody for “Shape of You” comes straight from pop supergroup TLC’s “No Scrubs”.

And while it’s all fun and games, fans still love speculating about Frank’s potential “influence” on Omar.

Not you went into Frank’s laptop while he was sleeping and snuck out Blonde throw aways https://t.co/sNWlZzA89U — I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) August 11, 2023

Frank Ocean fucked him so good he stole his sound https://t.co/YO8B74nnXe — fagocean (@fagocean) August 11, 2023

omar when him & frank ocean were together https://t.co/f54fGchoDb pic.twitter.com/D2ZufrxF0d — michael 🌴 (@msamper13) August 11, 2023

what in the Frank Ocean.. https://t.co/n38fBlrQNH — punkSPUNK (@gilbertvotion) August 11, 2023

frank ocean got so many sons lol https://t.co/6QsstoRJMJ — Zoé 🙂 ‘TWEAKS’ Denessa 🐬🌱💧💞🦋 (@plushiecollect) August 11, 2023

Frank Ocean has a son.. https://t.co/mIf2ahXGtI — out of time, out of this world (@lazarusinho) August 10, 2023