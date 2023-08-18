Sam Smith moved to tears on stage — and it’s all thanks to Rihanna

Sam Smith’s spectacular ‘Gloria’ tour continues to wind its way across North America. The “Unholy” British hitmaker has played recent dates in Canada. At a show in Montréal’s Centre Bell arena on August 12th, Smith appeared moved to tears.

The moment was captured on video by fans, and Smith reshared it and explained the reason behind their tears.

“Dear Montréal, when I was in my early teens, a DVD of Rihanna’s Girl Gone Bad tour came out and the show was at the Bell Centre. I watched it religiously. I was totally obsessed,” Smith said.

“Deep down it was my life’s mission to get to that room and to sing on that stage. My first time doing a show on that stage was at 21 years old with the ‘In The Lonely Hour’ tour and it was my favourite show of the entire tour. You’ve just done it again.

“Last night made me feel a type of way I don’t think I’ve ever felt on stage. I’ve never felt so much love or heard an applause like that for myself ever. It makes every hard and challenging moment so worth it.

“The love for music and art in Montréal is astounding. I’m deeply, deeply grateful to you all. You made that confused 14-year-old queer kid watching @badgalriri from a TV in a tiny village in England’s dreams come true last night. I love you irrevocably x”

Watch the moment below. The Centre Bell has a capacity of around 19,000 for concerts and it looks pretty full.

Smith’s ‘Gloria’ tour moves on this weekend to Denver, Salt Lake City and then Vancouver. There are 14 more dates in North America before the Asia leg of the tour kicks off on October 3rd.

And Just Like That…

Besides touring, Smith also made a cameo this week in the latest episode of the Sex And The City spin-off, And Just Like That… (season two, episode ten).

Playing themselves, Smith appeared opposite Kirstin Davis (Charlotte). Returning to the art world after years as a stay-at-home mom, she attempts to sell Smith a $100,000 Alex Israel painting.

Despite teasing their cameo role months ago on social media when they filmed it, Smith’s appearance still came as a shock to many viewers, going by the reaction online.