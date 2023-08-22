Karma Is A God

Scooter Braun Is Headed For A Swift Downfall

By

Swifties, rejoice: Scooter Braun is losing clients left and right.

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, two longtime clients of Braun’s, have just announced that they’re parting ways from the infamous music manager. This comes just months after Braun lost another of his biggest clients, singer songwriter J Balvin, who ditched him back in May.  

Rumors have also been swirling that Justin Bieber, another of Braun’s clients, has left him for new management. But with conflicting reports, it’s too soon to say for sure.

Still, something is clearly going wrong in the Braun-verse. Grande had been under his management since working on her debut album “Yours Truly” back in 2013, and Lovato signed with Braun in 2019. 

For both partnerships to end so abruptly and at the same time leads music fans to think Braun’s been wrapped up in a scandal behind the scenes. As one Twitter user wrote, “There’s no way his top clients are parting ways with him altogether all of a sudden for no reason… We’re about to hear some crazy news about him in the coming days.”

That “crazy news” would be music to the ears of any Taylor Swift fan. Swift and Braun have been publicly feuding since 2019, when Braun sold the rights to the master recordings of Swift’s first six albums, effectively stripping Swift of ownership of her own music. Since then, Swift has been re-recording those albums to massive success. The next entry in the project, “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” drops on October 27.

Braun’s roster isn’t totally empty yet. He still has some big name clients, including Ava Max, Tori Kelly and Carly Rae Jepsen. But if Braun really is about to have a scandal exposed, it’s not unlikely that they’ll soon be jumping ship too.

RELATED

Taylor Swift’s Latest Concert Had A Major Plot Twist — And It Wasn’t The Album Announcement

And as for Swift, we can only hope she’s somewhere with a fat glass of red wine, laughing as she watches her worst enemies crumble. Karma truly is her boyfriend.

Tags: Ariana Grande Demi Lovato Taylor Swift
Read More in Music
Caution: Omar Apollo’s ‘Ice Slippin’ Stunt Is as Slick as His New Song
Chillin’
Caution: Omar Apollo’s ‘Ice Slippin’ Stunt Is as Slick as His New Song
BY Carson Mlnarik
Apparently Jason Mraz is Bisexual?
Coming Out...Again
Apparently Jason Mraz is Bisexual?
BY Henry Giardina
Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus Are Dropping Bops on the Same Day
Bops from Baddies
Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus Are Dropping Bops on the Same Day
BY Carson Mlnarik
Ryan Gosling Sings “I’m Just Ken” in New Music Video and Fans Agree
Kenergy Kontinued
Ryan Gosling Sings “I’m Just Ken” in New Music Video and Fans Agree
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Read Your Texts, SZA. This Artist Wants To Collaborate With You
Left on Read
Read Your Texts, SZA. This Artist Wants To Collaborate With You
BY Joshua S. Mackey
New Brandi Carlile, Tayla Parx, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
Queer Music Mixtape
New Brandi Carlile, Tayla Parx, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
BY Charlie Grey
The Latest on INTO
The Agender Pride Flag 
101
The Agender Pride Flag 
BY Eloisa De Farias
Bushwig Festival Returns, Bringing Drag and Queerness Center Stage
Dragtastic
Bushwig Festival Returns, Bringing Drag and Queerness Center Stage
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Don’t Call Jaboukie ‘Brave’
The INTO Interview
Don’t Call Jaboukie ‘Brave’
BY Alex Gonzalez
‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Needs This Fierce Queen on Its Roster
Mother is Coming
‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Needs This Fierce Queen on Its Roster
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Vivek Ramaswamy Posts Shirtless ‘Debate Prep’ Video and the Internet Has Thoughts
cringe
Vivek Ramaswamy Posts Shirtless ‘Debate Prep’ Video and the Internet Has Thoughts
BY David Hudson
The Hurricane Hilary Memes are Rude, Crude, and Utterly Hilarious
Quake Shake
The Hurricane Hilary Memes are Rude, Crude, and Utterly Hilarious
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX