Scooter Braun Is Headed For A Swift Downfall

Swifties, rejoice: Scooter Braun is losing clients left and right.

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, two longtime clients of Braun’s, have just announced that they’re parting ways from the infamous music manager. This comes just months after Braun lost another of his biggest clients, singer songwriter J Balvin, who ditched him back in May.

Rumors have also been swirling that Justin Bieber, another of Braun’s clients, has left him for new management. But with conflicting reports, it’s too soon to say for sure.

Still, something is clearly going wrong in the Braun-verse. Grande had been under his management since working on her debut album “Yours Truly” back in 2013, and Lovato signed with Braun in 2019.

For both partnerships to end so abruptly and at the same time leads music fans to think Braun’s been wrapped up in a scandal behind the scenes. As one Twitter user wrote, “There’s no way his top clients are parting ways with him altogether all of a sudden for no reason… We’re about to hear some crazy news about him in the coming days.”

There’s no way his top clients are parting ways with him altogether all of a sudden for no reason…. We’re about to hear some crazy news about him in the coming days I’m telling y’all https://t.co/lw8rjl0BdI — 💖 (@mazzypopstar) August 22, 2023

That “crazy news” would be music to the ears of any Taylor Swift fan. Swift and Braun have been publicly feuding since 2019, when Braun sold the rights to the master recordings of Swift’s first six albums, effectively stripping Swift of ownership of her own music. Since then, Swift has been re-recording those albums to massive success. The next entry in the project, “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” drops on October 27.

🕯️somehow whatevers going down with scooter will let taylor get her masters back🕯️ — shannon (is celebrating 1989 tv! 🩵) (@holygroundsound) August 21, 2023

Braun’s roster isn’t totally empty yet. He still has some big name clients, including Ava Max, Tori Kelly and Carly Rae Jepsen. But if Braun really is about to have a scandal exposed, it’s not unlikely that they’ll soon be jumping ship too.

And as for Swift, we can only hope she’s somewhere with a fat glass of red wine, laughing as she watches her worst enemies crumble. Karma truly is her boyfriend.