Bops from Baddies

Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus Are Dropping Bops on the Same Day

By Carson Mlnarik

We’re getting the best of both worlds this Friday! Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, our favorite Disney teen queens of the 2010s, are gearing up to release new singles on the SAME day.

What year is it again?

Cyrus is dropping “Used to Be Young,” a new track she said is “dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of me.” The song appears to be a continuation of her Endless Summer Vacation era, which began with the release of her eighth album in March. We all know Cyrus is a promotion mastermind, and she’s been teasing the song with countless billboards across the world. She’s also sitting down for a career-spanning interview airing Thursday on ABC. 

It sounds like Miley’s forthcoming bop is going to be similarly retrospective, judging by her sneak peek at the lyrics: I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young

We’ve already got goosebumps.

Of course, you’ve got to keep an eye out for Selener! In an Instagram post, the Only Murders in the Building actress announced her single “Single Soon” is dropping soon. We know, it sounds a little confusing. Though Gomez said she is “not quite done with SG3,” the upcoming track is “a fun little song [she] wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

“Single Soon” marks Gomez’s first release since “My Mind & Me,” a ballad about her struggle with anxiety that dropped back in November 2022 to accompany her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name. Judging by her fab purple jacket on the new single artwork, though, it sounds like this bop is going to have us dancing.

Both pop girlies celebrated the irony by resharing the same clip from an old Hannah Montana episode, where Gomez portrayed rival popstar Mikayla Skeech who feuded with Hannah at a celebrity telethon event. “I’d like to give you singing lessons,” Gomez’s character said in the clip. “Just heard your new single, ouch!”

But there’s no rivalry nowadays. “@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON,” Cyrus wrote alongside the clip, while Gomez noted on her Instagram Stories, “We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25!!!”

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be counting down the days until Friday when Gomez and Cyrus come to save pop music with some anthems for the girls and the gays.

