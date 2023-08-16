5 Times Victoria Monét Gagged Us in the “On My Mama” Music Video

Victoria Monét is done being the humble type and is confidently ushering in her “Jaguar II” era with “On My Mama”.

The internet was set ablaze by Victoria’s latest bop. “On My Mama” harkens back to the days of the late 2000s full of tall, white t-shirt swag, custom grillz, candy paint on cars, and Southern decadence in hip-hop. The song even samples the 2009 hit “I Look Good” by rapper Chalie Boy, who makes an appearance in the music video. The single of her upcoming Jaguar II project is fire, but the music video sent fans into a frenzy.

victoria monet beautifully delieverd an ode to the black south with on my mama! 🐆🤎pic.twitter.com/bnpNIoRcXE — tay – no more discourse, only silly tweets? (@plainpotatotay) August 15, 2023

i'm actually overwhelmed by all the references that Victoria Monet paid homage to in the #OnMyMama video — an artist, a student, I can't help but to stan 😭🔥 — thee aley arion. 👩🏾‍💻 (@yagirlaley) August 15, 2023

This bisexual baddie is a force to be reckoned with. So, here are 5 moments where Victoria gagged us in her latest music video.