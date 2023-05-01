Here’s the secret to slaying fitness and finding community IRL at an awesome gym

We get it: you’re busy!



Living your best life, taking down the patriarchy, and practicing self-care isn’t for idle bodies. We’ve got the intel on how you can maximize your energy to show up as your best self.

We’re talking fitness. But no, we’re not here to inundate you with goals or comparisons. By all means, embrace ambition, but the only accountability we hold you to is feeling good, which is always good enough for us.

Exercise is about the boost of endorphins released throughout your body, empowering you with positive feelings. So consider every workout like a dose of energy and motivation.

Surroundings are everything and will make or break your positive vibes. So we suggest channeling your Big Fitness Energy™ into a gym worthy of your unabashed grandiosity.

One in five Gen Z adults identify as queer and nonbinary visibility is finally cementing a space for itself online, yet many physical spaces don’t seem to make room for unencumbered individuality.

The Judgement Free Zone™ at Planet Fitness is where every gym-goers uniqueness, personal fitness style, and individual joy (hurray for queer joy, baby!) collide and form a community worth returning to.

Get ready to say “Not today, Satan!” to Low Energy and find out all the reasons it’s time for your gym moment.

1. Signs Low E Might Be Killing Your Vibes





Are you absolutely over it before even getting to the office? Does your mood border on Snorlax?

The fatigue is real, and youth doesn’t protect Gen Z from experiencing the ripple effects post-pandemic and all the stressful shenanigans of the never-ending doom-scrolling news cycle.



So if you’re feeling chronic tiredness, poor concentration, and reduced immune system function, among other maladies, it’s time to up the ante with your physical health. Exercise just might be the sword you’re missing to slay Low E.

A regular fitness routine boosts the brain’s dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin levels, increasing energy, focus, and attention. Working on your mental health without fitness will be as successful as Gretchen Wieners making “fetch” happen.

2. Gen Z is Feeling Tired AF of Low E

Although you’re unique in many ways, having Low E isn’t one of them. A 2022 US-based survey showed Gen Z workers were reporting more feelings of burnout than their counterparts. But Low E affects most of the population: a national survey commissioned by Planet Fitness found that nearly 9 in 10 (89 percent) of people lack high energy, with 50 percent blaming “Low E” on aging and 42 percent saying their energy plummets when stressed or worried.

Eighty-nine percent of people said they would be willing to give up something they cherish just to have high energy for a year, including online shopping for a month (40 percent), social media (36 percent), caffeine (33 percent) for a year, or even sex for a month (33 percent).



The silver lining is you don’t have to do any of that–and a real solution is one membership away. There’s a unity to be found in all the tiredness, and it’s all the more reason to tag team at the gym with a buddy. You’ll be surprised how building up stamina and endurance at the gym will transfer over to mastering all your TikTok dance trends.

3. A Star Will Be Born Post-workout



You better tell Lady Gaga to prepare to share the spotlight because you’re about to shine in all aspects of your life. The perks of working out will permeate your personal and professional goals, giving you the mental and physical strength to shake off that feeling like you’re carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders.

It’s what all your favorite divas, seemingly always doing the most, have in common. Just think Hunter Schafer, Willow Smith, Scarlet Opera’s Luka Bazulka, Lil Nas X, Michelle Obama, etc. They’re not skipping getting their steps in!

The benefits are published in the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans and include “improved brain health and cognitive function (the ability to think, if you will), reduced risk of anxiety and depression, and improved sleep and overall quality of life.”



You might not be able to put a price on happiness, but you can find the root causes of it and extend it into the future. It goes beyond achieving your goals. Regular exercise bolsters your close relationships. For example, research shows couples who work out together feel more satisfaction in their relationship.

If you thought caffeine was helpful, wait until you see your rainbow flag and muscles shine after a gym pump.

4. Planet Fitness Knows Working Out Should be Affordable, Convenient, and Judgement-free



At our age, money can be an issue, another reason Planet Fitness should be where you start your wellness quest. Their classic membership begins at $10 a month.! And if you’re worried about intimidation or the shame of comparison, you clearly have yet to go to one of their 2400+ clubs, where there are no divides between veterans or beginners, only life enthusiasts.

Make the most of the brand-name cardio, strength equipment, and locker rooms, complete with designated changing areas and showers. All you need to bring is the werk.

If you’re ready to find out what the buzz is, join directly through their mobile app! Getting started is a piece of cake, which you should never feel guilty enjoying! Apply your Big Fitness Energy™ to however you want to leave your mark and remind people Gen Z isn’t here for the gram but for wellness, laughter, and je ne sais quoi.



There’s no wrong way to do fitness except by not showing up.