Is Dylan Mulvaney Headed to Broadway?

Dylan Mulvaney just keeps topping herself!

The trans TikTok creator, who gained over 10 million followers while documenting her transition through “Days of Girlhood,” shared a hilarious clip about outdoing herself on Tuesday.

“You know what’s crazy,” Mulvaney began, sporting blue wing-tipped eyeliner, blonde locks, and a pastel-blue sports jacket. “Before I transitioned, I was strictly a bottom and now, I just keeping topping myself!”

If the latest rumors are true, we have to agree!

According to Page Six, Mulvaney “was invited to audition” for the upcoming Broadway revival of Cabaret, expected to open at the August Wilson Theatre in spring 2024. The outlet reports Mulvaney is being eyed for the lead role of Sally Bowles, the iconic and spunky flapper. Actresses like Michelle Williams, Emma Stone, and Sienna Miller all portrayed Bowles during Cabaret‘s 2014-2015 run on the Great White Way.

The new revival is transferring from London’s West End, where it scored seven wins at the 2022 Olivier Awards. (Think the Tonys, but British.) While the cast is yet to be announced, Eddie Redmayne is expected to reprise the lead male role of Emcee.

Though she’s reportedly not being eyed for opening, Mulvaney auditioned to take over Sally, assuming the show “has a long run in New York.”

That being said, she’s certainly no stranger to the stage!

Before transitioning, Mulvaney weaponized her BFA as Elder White on the Book of Mormon national tour. She also celebrated her 365th day of girlhood with a one-night-only musical performance at the Rainbow Room. Mulvaney worked on the fab production with the Six writing team and performed alongside Reneé Rapp, L Morgan Lee, and Alexandra Billings.

Regardless, 2024 is shaping up to be the year Dylan deserves –– especially after the unfair, right-wing hate she received for a Bud Light collab in April. Break a leg, Dylan! We can’t wait to keep up on the Tok.