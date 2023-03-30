Multidisciplinary Artist Migguel Anggelo Explores Gender and Latine Stereotypes in ‘LatinXoxo’

Being your authentic self loudly and proudly is a journey for each person. Some journeys are long, some are short, and sometimes they’re best retold through theatre and song. Migguel Anggelo knows this best and is taking his story on the road in the form of the show LatinXoxo.

The Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist’s show is a nonconforming and self-accepting rally cry that decries “Latin lover” stereotypes, while examining his own father’s gendered expectations. Audiences get to dive into Anggelo’s story, performed in English and Spanish, as he brings past and present together unraveling the clichés that strive to box him in.

Photo credit: David Andrako

By mixing theatre, queer comedy, dance, and music, LatinXoxo is a love letter to the artist’s own ability to tell stories through this artful mosaic of mediums. And speaking of music, the powerful countertenor soars over a musical repertoire that spans decades of pop hits, original compositions, and the boleros that defined his youth.

LatinXoxo is another example of Anggelo’s work existing at the intersection of his queer, Latine, immigrant identity. As a theatre creator, Anggelo uses music, acting, dance, text, and costuming to create art that brings to life stories that are deeply personal, but relatable to the narratives of many other queer, Latine immigrants. His work has been awarded residencies at MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, and the Miami Light Project.

Photo credit: David Andrako

LatinXoxo arrives in Salt Lake City, West Palm Beach, Miami Beach, and Stanford this Spring. Check out the full itinerary below. For more information about the upcoming tour, click here.

LatinXoxo Spring Tour Dates:

March 31

Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Presents @ Kingsbury Hall

April 6 & 7

West Palm Beach, FL

The Kravis Center @ Rinker Playhouse

April 8

Miami Beach, FL

FUNDarte’s Out in the Tropics Festival @ Miami Beach Bandshell

(co-presented by the Miami Light Project)

May 5 & 6

Stanford, CA

Stanford Live @ The Studio