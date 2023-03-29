A Major “Ted Lasso” Character Just Came Out as Gay

Breaking: a character on a show straight people love is now canon gay. Now never having seen a single moment of “Ted Lasso,” a show that I am told by my straight culture correspondent is a cornerstone of straight culture, this monumentous news is lost on me.

But plenty of other queer people are losing their absolute minds. In last night’s episode “4-5-1”, the third ep in the latest season, Richmond AFC footballer Colin Hughes is seen giving a post-hookup smooch to an absolute snacc. He may not be out to the team yet, but he’s certainly out to viewers, and those viewers and feeling grateful.

#TedLasso has finally realised gay people exist! I’m cautiously optimistic for how this storyline will play out… pic.twitter.com/izeIRJtJwE — David Opie (@DavidOpie) March 29, 2023

The question is…will the notorious straight show do right by these hotties? Hopefully.

GAY PEOPLE IN TED LASSO FINALLY — kath⛅️ iii week !!! (@greywaren68) March 29, 2023

GAY RIGHTS IN TED LASSO?! 💅💅👏🏼👏🏼 — 🏳️‍🌈Jackson (in his Emmy Season Era)🏳️‍🌈 (@jackHollywood09) March 29, 2023

We don’t want another “Kingdom” repeat!

But just how gay will Colin turn out to be? Are we talking drag brunch gay? Are we talking gay nerd?

turning up at the dungeons & dragons opening night to see how gay is he exactly pic.twitter.com/3AxGgxBRP8 — alan b. | succession, ted lasso spoilers (@beatleebum) March 26, 2023

Honestly, it doesn’t matter: people are just glad to see a bonafide queer on the show.

sobbing shaking crying colin is canon gay he has a bf it's canon i'm literally gonna cry — wren ☘︎ | ted lasso spoilers (@wreningtonn) March 29, 2023

That said, there are a few important stumbling blocks ahead…

as a gay guy who quit football because of homophobia, i need ted lasso to be real fucking careful about how they handle colin’s coming out, and that it is a coming out and not forced outing. i don’t care how the team reacts, colin being forced out is a dangerous route to go — nathan (@ACHILLESFlLMS) March 29, 2023

for people who would want to know and have numbers being gay in the football world is still considered as a taboo (hell a number of most known players are openly homophobic) and as of november 2022 homophobia was 40% of the abuse thrown at male footballers + https://t.co/dvAcrCwne4 — Gigi🐙 ted lasso spoilers (@littleweirdoss) March 29, 2023

We are treading on fragile ground here. Let’s hope the show gets it right.