Gagworthy Performance

Bob the Drag Queen Gags Fellow ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Salina EsTitties With a ‘Glovely’ West Hollywood Performance

By

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s season 15 is still in full swing and we’ve seen some amazing talent so far, including the vibrant Salina EsTitties. Well, you may have seen the video where she basically tells RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Mathews “where to go and how to get there” on stage during a viewing event in West Hollywood. No worries, that’s old news and the two have made up. Now, we’re all focused on this Bob the Drag Queen performance where we aren’t sure who was more gagged, Bob or Salina.

On Monday night, Bob the Drag Queen, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8, took to the stage Micky’s in West Hollywood to perform in Salina EsTitties’ final runway outfit. Bob lip synced to “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” by Kate Bush, the same song that EsTitties performed to before ultimately being eliminated on the show. And who was in the crowd during this performance? None other than Ms. EsTitties herself.

But Bob the Drag Queen doesn’t just give any kind of performance. Her lip sync was spliced with a recording of Salina EsTitties’s choice words about Mathews. Needless to say, the crowd was loving it and neither Bob the Drag Queen nor Salina EsTitties could keep a straight face during the performance. 

Salina EsTitties’ choice words for Mathews came from his critiques, as well as not feeling seen or having her artistry appreciated while on the show. The Los Angeles drag queen is big on celebrating her Latinidad and brought it to every episode of season 15. 

But L.A. (and Bob the Drag Queen) made sure to share her some love and what better way to do so than through drag? Both queens have nothing, but love and plenty of jokes for each other. 

RELATED

By Letting Down Luxx Noir London, “Drag Race” Let Down Black Women and Femmes Everywhere

From Luxx Noir London to Megan The Stallion to Sha’carri Richardson, being THAT girl in a chauvinist society has its consequences.

Tags: Bob the Drag Queen, Drag, Drag King, drag performer, drag queen, Micky's, RuPaul's Drag Race, Salina EsTitties, West Hollywood
Read More in TV
We’re Seeing Double With Rachel Weisz as Identical Twins in the Stylish Psychological Thriller Series ‘Dead Ringers’
Double Trouble
We’re Seeing Double With Rachel Weisz as Identical Twins in the Stylish Psychological Thriller Series ‘Dead Ringers’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Chris Chalk Will Play James Baldwin in the Next Season of Ryan Murphy’s “Feud”
Casting Couch
Chris Chalk Will Play James Baldwin in the Next Season of Ryan Murphy’s “Feud”
BY Johnny Levanier
A Major “Ted Lasso” Character Just Came Out as Gay
Gay Lasso
A Major “Ted Lasso” Character Just Came Out as Gay
BY Henry Giardina
The Latest on INTO
boygenius Announces Summer Tour
For the Record
boygenius Announces Summer Tour
BY Johnny Levanier
By Letting Down Luxx Noir London, “Drag Race” Let Down Black Women and Femmes Everywhere
Misogynoir
By Letting Down Luxx Noir London, “Drag Race” Let Down Black Women and Femmes Everywhere
BY Avery Ware
Black Men Are Allowed Complexity: Exploring Black Masculinity in Film and Television
Representation Matters
Black Men Are Allowed Complexity: Exploring Black Masculinity in Film and Television
BY Anwar Uhuru
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX