Bob the Drag Queen Gags Fellow ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Salina EsTitties With a ‘Glovely’ West Hollywood Performance

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s season 15 is still in full swing and we’ve seen some amazing talent so far, including the vibrant Salina EsTitties. Well, you may have seen the video where she basically tells RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Mathews “where to go and how to get there” on stage during a viewing event in West Hollywood. No worries, that’s old news and the two have made up. Now, we’re all focused on this Bob the Drag Queen performance where we aren’t sure who was more gagged, Bob or Salina.

On Monday night, Bob the Drag Queen, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8, took to the stage Micky’s in West Hollywood to perform in Salina EsTitties’ final runway outfit. Bob lip synced to “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” by Kate Bush, the same song that EsTitties performed to before ultimately being eliminated on the show. And who was in the crowd during this performance? None other than Ms. EsTitties herself.

I get to LA, instantly see a performance of @thatonequeen in @SalinaEstitties’ elimination outfit right in front of her. What a Monday 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8OuGst1N8z — iamBrandon 🏳️‍🌈 (@iamBrandonTV) March 28, 2023

But Bob the Drag Queen doesn’t just give any kind of performance. Her lip sync was spliced with a recording of Salina EsTitties’s choice words about Mathews. Needless to say, the crowd was loving it and neither Bob the Drag Queen nor Salina EsTitties could keep a straight face during the performance.

BOB IS SO FUCKING FUNNY 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/nNpohKXS6A — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) March 28, 2023

Salina EsTitties’ choice words for Mathews came from his critiques, as well as not feeling seen or having her artistry appreciated while on the show. The Los Angeles drag queen is big on celebrating her Latinidad and brought it to every episode of season 15.

But L.A. (and Bob the Drag Queen) made sure to share her some love and what better way to do so than through drag? Both queens have nothing, but love and plenty of jokes for each other.