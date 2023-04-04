Fantasia Royale Gaga and Nicky Monet Are the Unstoppable and Unapologetic ‘Miami Dolls’

Miami Dolls is the latest and greatest LGBTQ+ creation on OUTtv. Produced by Daddy TV, the same folks that brought you X-Rated: NYC, Hot Haus, and For the Love of DILF, Miami Dolls centers around the lives of the performers at the Palace Bar.

The Palace Bar is notorious for its vibrant and energetic drag shows. A staple in Miami’s LGBTQ+ bar scene, the showgirls at the Palace Bar bring it to you each and every night. Now, they’re bringing that same energy to your TV screens in Miami Dolls. While the Palace Bar employs numerous high-profile drag queens, including RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 alum, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, the show focuses on Tiffany Fantasia, Rasheeda Phox, and Edna Mwah, Fantasia Royale Gaga and Nicky Monet.

Based on the trailer alone, we knew that Miami Dolls was going to be a fabulous time, but don’t just take our word for it. INTO spoke with two of the Miami Dolls themselves, Fantasia and Nicky, to dish on how the show came to be (there’s a parking lot pitch video somewhere), they’re favorite part of filming (spoiler: it’s having crab legs at lunch), and how Miami Dolls is providing the trans representation the LGBTQ+ community deserves. Check out our conversation below.♦

Catch new episodes of Miami Dolls each Wednesday on OUTtv.