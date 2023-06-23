“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is Coming to an End

The creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has announced that its fourth season on Disney+ will be its last.

As the numbering suggests, the upcoming season will see the teens enter their final year of high school, so the series’ end is not a complete surprise. Showrunner Tim Federle took to social media to explain, “After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season.

“This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we ‘don’t not love you.’ We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.”

Over its four year run, the series has brought much needed LGBTQ+ representation to YA shows on Disney. The first season in 2019 introduced viewers to Nini’s (Olivia Rodrigo) two moms, Carol (Nicole Sullivan) and Dana (Michelle Noh). Later on, Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) bashfully asked Seb (Joe Serafini) to be his date for homecoming, and after some drama making Seb three hours late, the two gay students shared a tender slow dance.

Season 3 introduced former girlfriends Maddox (Saylor Bell Curda) and Madison (JoJo Siwa) along with bisexual student Ashlyn (Julia Lester)—all of whom seem to have a crush on camp counselor Val (Meg Donnelly).

“This series was always about found family, and about making something you love with people you love,” Federle said in a statement. “In other words, it was a tribute to theater kids. I can’t wait for our dedicated fan base to watch this world-class cast take a final bow.”

Along with the series ending announcement, Disney shared a teaser synopsis for the next season with The Hollywood Reporter: “After spending season three at theater camp, the East High Wildcats return to school for their senior year in the final season. They’re prepping a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, but those plans are upended when Disney announces the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.”

The fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be available August 9 on Disney+.