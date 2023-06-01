Kim Cattrall’s Presence in ‘And Just Like That’ Will Prove How Much the Show Needs Her

It seems, after a change of heart, that actress Kim Cattrall is making her return to the Sex and the City universe as her iconic character Samantha Jones in the show’s revival series And Just Like That.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that Cattrall would appear in season two of And Just Like That; but don’t expect a reunion between Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristen Davis), and Samantha just yet. The report states that Cattrall will only appear as a cameo in one scene. Her return was prompted by a meeting with Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, while shooting for season two was underway. According to Variety’s sources, Cattrall filmed her scene on March 22 in New York City sans any of her former costars, nor the series’ showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Samantha was referenced throughout season one of the series’ reboot. In And Just Like That, the high-profile publicist moved to London after Carrie fired her as her representative, creating a falling out between the two. In the season one finale of And Just Like That Carrie sends a text to Samantha as an olive branch for the two to reconcile. It seems like that reconciliation will occur in season two, as Cattrall’s scene consists of a phone conversation with Carrie.

Samantha’s return, no matter how brief, is still a delight to many Sex and the City fans, especially when Samantha’s sex life really lived up to the “sex” in the series’ title. Cattrall played the character within the show’s original run from 1998 to 2004 and appeared with her costars in two movies based on the show. However, in 2016, Cattrall announced that she was finished portraying her pivotal Sex and the City character when she felt that the script for the potential third film didn’t do her character justice.

“I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen,” said Cattrall in an interview with Variety. “But also, I was ready. And this is exactly what I wished for: to be in different places playing different characters because I’m a character actress.”

Cattrall’s decision to leave the show resulted in a public fallout between her and Parker. Ultimately, when the reboot occurred, Cattrall was not invited to portray Samantha again. And Just Like That premiered with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as a trio with new cast members portraying their friends (Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman).

However, Cattrall is busy with her new film About My Father starring Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco. Additionally, she serves as the narrator for How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa, the spin-off series to How I Met Your Mother. Now she’ll add And Just Like That to her 2023.

And Just Like That returns to Max on June 22, while Cattrall’s cameo will take place in August.