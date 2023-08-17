Growth

Kit Connor Reveals He Would Be “A Different Person” Without “Heartstopper”

By Carson Mlnarik

Kit Connor is the latest teen heartthrob to earn “the internet’s boyfriend” moniker, thanks to his charming and sensitive portrayal of Nick Nelson in Netflix’s Heartstopper.

It’s safe to say the world has fallen in love with both Nick and Charlie (Joe Locke) after the first two seasons of the exceptionally earnest coming-of-age series. Becoming the world’s “queer crush” is a big title to carry, but as Connor told Jonathan Anderson in a recent chat for Interview Magazine, he considers it “a huge compliment.”

“I do think it’s more so because the character that I played is so lovely,” Connor explained. “We were able to capture the hearts of people that way.” It also helps that Connor and Locke have incredible onscreen chemistry, though the 19-year-old admitted that part of acting remains “a real puzzle for me.”

“We first did a chemistry read on Zoom, and I don’t know how they’re able to judge chemistry over Zoom for two boys who have never met and didn’t get a chance to speak, but apparently in the scene it felt like there was something there,” he said, adding that the two are now “extremely close” so their onscreen connection comes naturally.

And when asked if he’s “ever fallen in love on a movie set,” Connor even admitted he thinks he’s “in love with several people in the Heartstopper cast.” But don’t expect him to drop any names. Back in 2022, the 19-year-old came out as bisexual after feeling forced to do so due to queerbaiting accusations from fans. It was an experience that made him reckon with the price of fame.

RELATED

Heartstopper’s Joe Locke Confirms His Sexuality

“I found it very disappointing, especially given my age –– although I don’t think that it should be something that is speculated on at any age,” Connor said, adding that he “really wanted” to have that boundary from the public. “What I learned from that experience is that there are certain things I want to keep private in my life. I’ve also learned that people are always going to have something to say.”

His advice for people going through similar situations mirrors his Heartstopper character’s coming out journey in the last season, as Nick tried to anticipate how his family, rugby teammates, and the school would react. “Just try to be who you are, and try to be aware of the fact that no matter who you are, someone’s going to be upset by it somehow,” he said.

It’s not all bad though. Over the past year, the life-changing representation on Heartstopper has earned the series an Emmy, GLAAD Media Award, and even a Golden Popcorn at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. It’s also changed Connor’s life.

“I think Heartstopper made me more confident in who I was, both in terms of my sexuality and my place in spaces,” Connor said. “I’d really be a different person if it weren’t for Heartstopper.”

Tags: Bisexual Heartstopper Kit Connor Netflix
Read More in TV
The ‘House of Villains’ Cast Is Iconic, But There’s One Glaring Omission…
Bye, Pumpkin!
The ‘House of Villains’ Cast Is Iconic, But There’s One Glaring Omission…
BY Jude Cramer
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Is Giving Us the Nonbinary Representation We Need
Representation Matters
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Is Giving Us the Nonbinary Representation We Need
BY Carson Mlnarik
Apple TV+’s ‘Swagger’ Tackles Coming Out as a Gay Teen Athlete
Coming Out
Apple TV+’s ‘Swagger’ Tackles Coming Out as a Gay Teen Athlete
BY Joshua S. Mackey
TV Host Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual With an Iconic Video
out with a bang
TV Host Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual With an Iconic Video
BY David Hudson
‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Promises Love Confessions, the End of a Character, and a Darker Tone
All the Feels
‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Promises Love Confessions, the End of a Character, and a Darker Tone
BY Jude Cramer
Are Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza Playing Exes in ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff?
Agatha All Along
Are Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza Playing Exes in ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff?
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Latest on INTO
Troye Sivan Seemingly Snubbed This Gay Icon During a Lie Detector Test
Exposed
Troye Sivan Seemingly Snubbed This Gay Icon During a Lie Detector Test
BY Jude Cramer
Viktor T. Kerney and William O. Tyler on the Black Queer Comics Anthology <i>We Belong</i>
You Must Read This
Viktor T. Kerney and William O. Tyler on the Black Queer Comics Anthology We Belong
BY Latonya Pennington
Ron DeSantis is Asked How He’d React if One of His Kids Came Out
daddy dearest
Ron DeSantis is Asked How He’d React if One of His Kids Came Out
BY David Hudson
Republican Party Chairman Calls Parents Fleeing Florida “Perverted”
Fleeing Florida
Republican Party Chairman Calls Parents Fleeing Florida “Perverted”
BY Johnny Levanier
Poll After Poll Shows Transphobic Panic is More About Cis Male Fragility than Women’s Rights
TERF Trouble
Poll After Poll Shows Transphobic Panic is More About Cis Male Fragility than Women’s Rights
BY Johnny Levanier
Did Beyoncé Shoutout Support for Lizzo at a Recent Show?
Plot Twist?
Did Beyoncé Shoutout Support for Lizzo at a Recent Show?
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX