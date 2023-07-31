Bicon

‘Loki’ Season 2 Brings the God of Mischief Back for More Multiversal Madness

By

Bicon Loki is slipping through time and running out of it as well.

In the new trailer for Loki season two, the trickster god is back to stop another round of multiversal threats. Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki, who joins forces again with Owen Wilson’s Mobius to uncover why Loki keeps time slipping. Seems like the Asgardian can’t stop being pulled between the past and the present, even though this phenomenon shouldn’t occur within the Time Variance Authority (TVA), the organization overseeing all timelines. So in addition to stopping Loki’s time slipping, Loki and Mobius will once again track down superhero variants creating chaos across the multiverse’s different timelines. 

All in a day’s work, right?

Also returning to the slick Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) show are Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophie Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, and Jonathan Majors (despite recent controversy), to play TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer, Loki variant Sylvie (and fellow bicon), TVA soldier Hunter B-15, TVA receptionist Casey, the TVA’s anthropomorphic clock Miss Minutes, and He Who Must Not Be named aka Kang the Conqueror respectively. As for new faces, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) joins the TVA as archivist OB, whereas Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Liz Carr (The Witcher), and Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones) join the cast in undisclosed roles. 

Loki has always been a favorite for fans of Marvel’s comics and films alike and has consistently been one of the MCU’s standout queer antiheroes. In the comics, one of Loki’s abilities is to transform into whoever he wants and he frequently switches between feminine and masculine appearances. In 2014, he was confirmed as genderfluid in the 2014 comic Loki: Agent of Asgard and his identity was confirmed within the MCU in the first season of Loki where a quick peek at a file in the series shows that the god of mischief’s gender identity is fluid. Additionally, Loki confirmed the titular character as bisexual in episode three of the first season through a conversation where both Loki and Sylvie discuss their sexuality with each other. 

That revelation made Loki the first canonically queer lead within the MCU. More queer heroes have made their into the cinematic universe, including fellow Asgardian Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Eternals’ Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Ayo and Aneka (Florence Kasumba and Michaela Coel). Also, the MCU sports a collection of queer actors within its umbrella, including Angelina Jolie (Eternals), Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Tessa Thompson (Thor franchise), Stephanie Hsu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Fra Fee (Hawkeye), and Jordan Firstman (Ms. Marvel). Now, the MCU’s first queer antihero comes back for some more multiversal madness. 

Loki season two premieres on Disney+ on October 6. 

