Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Set to Star in New Season of ‘American Horror Story’

Golden Globe-winning actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is going from mother of the House of Evangelista in Pose to scream queen, as she’s set to star in the next season of American Horror Story (AHS).

According to an Instagram post she made on Saturday, Rodriguez is slated to appear in season 12 of Murphy’s long running horror series AHS. While details of Rodriguez’s part in the new season are under wraps, season 12 is an adaptation of the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

Adapted and showrun by Halley Feiffer, the season, subtitled Delicate, will follow a woman convinced that a sinister force is striving to ensure that her pregnancy never happens. As reported in Deadline, Season 12 is currently being billed as a feminist update to 1968 psychological horror Rosemary’s Baby.

Rodriguez will join series newcomers Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, and scream queen and AHS alum Emma Roberts for the next season.

After completing three seasons on the critically acclaimed series, Rodriguez was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2021 for her role on Pose, becoming the first trans woman nominated for a major acting Emmy. Additionally, she became the first out transgender person to win a Golden Globe when she received the award for Best Actress TV Drama at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

Now, she’ll be taking her acting talents to the popular horror anthology series. With 11 seasons under its belt, AHS has featured prominent queer storylines and queer actors, including Sarah Paulson, Matt Bomer, Angelica Ross, Zachary Quinto, and Lady Gaga. Its spin-off anthology, American Horror Stories, has featured queer actors, such as Dyllón Burnside, Dominique Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Jake Choi.

Season 12 of American Horror Story premieres on FX this summer.