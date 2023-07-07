Miss Benny Spills the Tea on Alleged Homophobia Experienced on ‘Fuller House’

Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, there’s someone being homophobic. Allegedly, the set of Fuller House is included. Former Fuller House actor and current Glamorous star Miss Benny spilled the tea on a castmate who didn’t want a queer character on the show.

Fresh off of her starring role as young makeup artist Marco in Netflix’s Glamorous, Miss Benny is coming for the comedy crown. While fans wait patiently for a second season, the actress and singer has been on a press run for the show and sharing her story as a trans woman. However, Miss Benny took some time away from the press run to spill some tea with fans on her Fuller House experience. Miss Benny portrayed the character Casey, a 17-year-old aspiring event planner with a love of wearing scarves indoors and the first gay character in the franchise.

But it seems that someone in the cast didn’t like having a queer character within the show. Miss Benny responded to a comment from a curious Fuller House fan on TikTok who inquired about Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure allegedly being homophobic on set.

“One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly not for the girls,” responded Miss Benny in the video. “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.”

Miss Benny continued by alluding that this actor’s fanbase might also be a problem for the 24-year-old actress.

“I was also sort of warned and also prepared that this person’s fanbase might be encouraged to target me specifically,” added Miss Benny. “The fact that this teenage actor who’s coming in to make jokes about a scarf is suddenly a target from an adult is, like, crazy to me.”

The Texas-native continued by adding that she only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters. On the show, the sisters were portrayed by Bure, who plays D.J., and Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie.

“Today, despite working on the show everyday for two weeks straight, I’ve only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters.”

Coming from a show like Glamorous where it was basically gay summer camp, as co-star Ayesha Harris described it, Fuller House seemed like the exact opposite of the LGBTQ+-affirming environment on Netflix’s latest queer-led show. But Miss Benny stated that, while the experience was less than stellar, she still enjoyed filming with other cast members and acknowledged that the experience led to her starring on Glamorous.

“The positive is that I had a really fun time shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me and the show ultimately led me to being on Glamorous on Netflix. So, everything happens for a reason.”

Miss Benny concluded the video with a statement that echoes the sentiments of numerous LGBTQ+ folks.

“It continuously blows my mind how queer people, specifically queer young adults and queer children are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults.”

After the video’s launch, Bure issued a statement via Parade. The 47-year-old actress denied that she had tried to remove Miss Benny from the show and denied that she asked for queer for characters to not be on Fuller House. She also stated that she didn’t have a conversation with her because they didn’t share any scenes together.

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” stated Bure. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Sure, Bure rebuffed any potential allegations, but her past is far from squeaky clean. Last year, the Hallmark Channel promoted their first LGBTQ+ holiday The Holiday Sitter. Interestingly enough, Bure left the network for the conservative Great American Family the same year, citing in a Wall Street Journal Interview that her network would “keep traditional marriage at the core.” Bure also doubled down on her ideas of “traditional marriage” in a lengthy Instagram post.

As the United States continues to wrestle with its increasing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, trans actors, like Miss Benny, and LGBTQ+ shows like Glamorous overshadow the nation’s bigotry and shine a positive light on the LGBTQ+ community.