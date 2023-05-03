‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘Dragula’ Join Dinner Party Competition Series ‘Drag Me to Dinner’

*photo credit: Hulu

It’s dinner time and the hosts with the most are drag performers in the upcoming reality competition Drag Me to Dinner.

It’s not a party unless there’s a drag artist involved. The new Hulu competition series Drag Me to Dinner highlights that as 40 drag performers put together unforgettable dinner parties. Actors Neil Patrick Harris and Haneefah Wood, along with RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio, will serve as judges looking for the ultimate dinner party. They’ll be joined by food expert and husband to Harris, David Burtka, and drag artist Murray Hill, who will host. Harris and Burtka will also serve as producers on the show.

Over 10 episodes, this crew will witness drag performers compete in pairs to throw a fabulous dinner party, each with a different theme that Burtka will introduce every week. The drag performers will compete in the following categories: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe. The judges will deliberate and ultimately declare one winner who will leave with the coveted prize, the Glorious Golden Grater.

And there will be plenty of competition, as drag artists from around the world will participate. RuPaul’s Drag Race alums, Boulet Brothers’ Dragula cast members, drag legends, and local drag activists will vie for the prize. The cast of drag performers include Alaska, Alexis Mateo, BeBe Zahara Benet, BenDeLaCreme, Biqtch Puddin’, Chelsea Piers, Darienne Lake, Detox, Gigi Goode, Ginger Minj, Heidi N Closet, Heklina, Jackie Beat, Jaida Essence Hall, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Jinkx Monsoon, Kiki Ball-Change, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Marti Gould Cummings, Mayhem Miller, Meatball, Merrie Cherry, Morgan McMichaels, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Naomi Smalls, Nina West, Peaches Christ, Peachez Iman Cummings, Pixie Aventura, Raja, Rhea Litré, Selma Nilla, Sherry Vine, Symone, Thorgy Thor, Trinity the Tuck, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Willam.

*photo credit: Hulu (Trinity the Tuck, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca del Dio, Haneefah Wood, and BeBe Zahara Benet)

Drag Me to Dinner comes at a time when 471 anti-LGBTQ+ legislation continues to pop up around the country, including anti-drag bills. The upcoming series joins the ranks of popular shows, like RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, We’re Here, and Queen of the Universe continuously pushing drag into mainstream media and providing LGBTQ+ representation.

Drag Me to Dinner premieres on Hulu on May 31.