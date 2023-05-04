Sasha Velour Wants to Compete With Sasha Colby on the Next Season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars’

If RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 winner Sasha Velour has her way, we’ll see her on All Stars season 9, and Drag Race’s reigning queen Sasha Colby will be competing right alongside her.

While promoting her new book, The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, Velour went on ET Canada to discuss her newfound interest in competing again on the popular reality competition series. All Stars season 7 served as the first time winners from various seasons of Drag Race competed against each other for the title of “Queen of all Queens”.

Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, Trinity the Tuck, Yvie Oddly, and The Vivienne came together to compete for the coveted title, with Jink ultimately taking the crown. Velour originally wasn’t interested in competing or potentially being eliminated from the competition, but the All Winners season instituted a new rule: no eliminations. Consequently, Velour had a change of heart.

“I don’t want to go back and be eliminated,” said Velour in an interview for ET Canada. “I think the chance to show what we can do on TV… We’ve all got to take advantage of that. I loved watching it. They used to leave me alone, having won, and now I get asked this question!”

After confessing her interest in competing on the show again, the gender fluid drag artist was asked who she would want to compete with. She responded with Sasha Colby, winner of Drag Race season 14.

“Sasha Colby, of course, my drag sister,” said Velour. “We’re like family.”

Besides both Sashas being winners of their respective seasons of Drag Race, Colby has performed in Velour’s drag revue NightGowns since 2018. Additionally, Colby was featured in Velour’s Quibi TV show of the same name. So don’t expect any drama taking place between these two drag sisters if they both appear on the next All Winners season, but you can expect them to bring the drama to the main stage.

“[We’re] both pretty chill, as drag queens go, [but] we bring the drama on the stage.”

Check out Sasha Velour’s full interview with ET Canada below.