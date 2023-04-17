‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Brings Romance and Drama in First Trailer

Queer Love

Ultimatums have been given, decisions must be made, and relationships will be tested in The Ultimatum: Queer Love

The Ultimatum universe is expanding, highlighting more stories of love, relationships, and trials and tribulations of commitment, but this time it’s going to be queerer than ever. In Netflix’s latest reality show, five new couples, made up of women and nonbinary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. With one partner ready for marriage, but the other having doubts, an ultimatum is issued. Over the course of eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after each person chooses a new potential partner to get a glimpse of two different futures.

Hosted by JoAnn García Swisher, The Ultimatum universe welcomes its all queer second season. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premiered last year, hosted by married couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, and became the second-most watched nonscripted series on the streaming giant in 2022.

Kinetic Content, the producers of The Ultimatum universe and Love is Blind, are back at it again with creating some of the most watched dating reality tv shows

“We, along with Netflix, sort of made a decision to create a new franchise where there’s Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and there’s Ultimatum: Queer Love, and felt like it made sense to differentiate the two,” said Chris Coelen, executive producer and Kinetic Content CEO, in an interview with Variety. “There are slight nuances to each of the shows. The shows are very similar in their DNA, but you know, having a different host or for the different versions made sense to us as we talked about going into it.”

Dating reality tv continues to be some of the most watched television shows, but the majority of these programs cater to heterosexual audiences. With The Ultimatum: Queer Love, queer people are front and center.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love premieres on Netflix on May 24, with new episodes each Wednesday. In the meantime, check out these first look photos below.

The Ultimatum Queer Love. (L to R) Raelyn Cheung-Sutton, Lexi Goldberg in episode 208 of The Ultimatum Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
The Ultimatum Queer Love. (L to R) Aussie Chau, Mildred Woody, Yoly Rojas, Mal Wright, Raelyn Cheung-Sutton in episode 202 of The Ultimatum Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
The Ultimatum Queer Love. Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher in episode 201 of The Ultimatum Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
The Ultimatum Queer Love. (L to R) Raelyn Cheung-Sutton, Tiff Der, Lexi Goldberg, Xander Boger, Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Mildred Woody, Mal Wright, Yoly Rojas in episode 202 of The Ultimatum Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
The Ultimatum Queer Love. (L to R) Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Lexi Goldberg, Raelyn Cheung-Sutton, Mal Wright, Yoly Rojas, Mildred Woody, Tiff Der, Sam Mark, Aussie Chau, Vanessa Papa, Xander Boger in episode 201 of The Ultimatum Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
The Ultimatum Queer Love. (L to R) Sam Mark, Aussie Chau in episode 208 of The Ultimatum Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
