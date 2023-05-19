‘XO, Kitty’ Stars Anna Cathcart and Anthony Keyvan Discuss Their New Coming-Of-Age Series

The To All the Boys book franchise stepped onto the scene and gave fans three coming-of-age novels that showed the trials and tribulations of young love through the story of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Candor). The film adaptation of the popular trilogy brought the magic of the bestselling book series to the streaming giant Netflix in 2018. Now, fans get to revisit the beloved franchise in the new spin-off TV series, XO, Kitty, focused on Lara Jean’s little sister Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart).

Love is fickle and when it involves teenages, it’s even more so. But teen matchmaker Kitty has love all figured out – or so she thinks. When Kitty decides to move halfway across the world to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she learns that relationships aren’t what they seem. Thankfully, she has a few friends, like Q (Anthony Keyvan) to help her along the way.

INTO spoke with Cathcart and Keyvan about the new series and the coming-of-age lessons they learned while on the show.