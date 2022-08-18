This 10-Year-Old Is the Youngest Trans Model to Walk in New York Fashion Week

Noella McMaher is too busy slaying the modeling game, as she becomes the youngest out transgender model to walk in New York Fashion Week. The 10-year-old walked for designer Mel Atkinson’s Trans* Clothing Company, a clothing brand dedicated to the needs of trans women. “It feels good that I’m already inspiring trans kids to be themselves”, said the young supermodel in training.

McMaher parents’ Ray and Dee, who are both nonbinary, stated the mini model knew that she was a girl at age four. At the time, McMaher refused to wear anything masculine and was privy to outbursts. It wasn’t until she started therapy, that she declared her gender identity to her parents, who supported her with open arms.

At seven, McMaher legally changed her name and started her modeling career. Walking in New York Fashion Week is an aspiration for many models and it just so happens that McMaher can cross this accomplishment off her to-do list at such a young age. But why stop there? McMaher has bookings all the way into November of this year.

“Noella really doesn’t ever get nervous or scared by anything. She’s a tiny professional!”, said McMaher’s parent Dee for Metro Weekly “She was so excited to go down the catwalk, excited to see all the people and the cameras. She knows exactly how to work a crowd”.

The young model uses her social media platform to raise awareness on trans issues, as well as encourage other trans folks to be themselves. Aside from modeling, McMaher is a brand ambassador for LGBTQ and All, an online community and collection of mental health resources for LGBTQ folks, and has been featured in Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Ok! Magazine Greece.

McMaher makes her modeling journey look like child’s play and we’re certain that she’ll continue to make waves within the industry.