Artist Nina Chanel Abney Breathes New Life Into Jordan Apparel With Latest Nike Collaboration

It might be time to update your wardrobe and sneaker game with Nike’s latest collection. In partnership with Black queer artist Nina Chanel Abney, Nike is releasing their Jordan x Nina Chanel Abney collection on July 8, 2022.

The announcement of the collection comes with a blurb on the brand’s website, detailing what to expect with Nike’s apparel branded with Abney’s distinctive geometric artistic touch.

“Honoring the wide-reaching influence of hoops culture, our collab with Illinois-born and New York-based artist Nina Chanel Abney redefines classic off-court style. Her graphics feature vibrant colors and angular lines on versatile, highly wearable designs. Celebrate the universality of basketball—and the thrill of being 100% in your game”, stated on the Nike website.

Abney had already partnered with Nike previously, being featured in their “Every Stitch Considered” campaign for their spring 2021 collection. Now, she’s redefining an iconic brand with her own artistic influence. Abney’s work sits at the intersection of representation, abstraction, and critique on contemporary culture. Highlighting everything from race, gender, sex, politics, and more, Abney uses her bold style to redefine history painting and give new life and exposure to current events through her medium.

Now, her signature style reimagines the Air Jordan 2s and other Jordan apparel this summer.

With her trademark style, geometric versions of Michael Jordan cover hoodies. The apparel shines in green, black, and red with artistic takes on the Jumpman logo and brings together an athleisure collection that spotlights Abney’s artistic vision, while also harkening back to all of the 90s nostalgia.