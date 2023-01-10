Babe, Wake Up! Rihanna Just Dropped the Savage X Fenty ‘Game Day’ Collection

We heard that there’s a football game happening at the Rihanna concert on February 12, 2023 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Seems like RiRi caught wind of it as well and dropped some new merchandise ahead of the release.

Ahead of Rihanna’s epic Super Bowl halftime show, the pop powerhouse, beauty baddie, and always fashion forward superstar released a Savage X Fenty “Game Day” collection that will go perfectly with your upcoming Rihanna concert party.

The Savage X Fenty Instagram account posted several pics highlighting their Game Day attire and while we may not know who’s playing in the Super Bowl yet, we do know that Rihanna’s Game Day merchandise is the true winner of it.

From cute boxers, sweatpants, jerseys, crop tops, beanies, and hats, you have plenty to choose from to show your support at the Rihanna Concert.

Rihanna has been living her best life running a fashion and beauty empire, raising a newborn, being in love, and just being an overall “Bad Gyal”. Sadly, we hadn’t heard of any new music, but we had plenty of lingerie and foundation to keep us satisfied.

But when it was announced that she would be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show this year, naturally, Rihanna sent us all into a frenzy. Soon after, we were blessed with the Golden Globe nominated “Life Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and her first solo song since 2016.

And while we aren’t sure if more new music is around the corner, we hope to be blessed with all of her hits when the Halftime show begins. From “Umbrella”, “Where Have You Been”, “Work”, “What’s My Name?”, “Don’t Stop the Music”, and more, there’s an extensive discography with plenty of songs to choose from.

Regardless of the setlist for her performance, we will be entertained. I mean, this is what you came (to the Rihanna concert) for, right? Just make sure to have your Savage x Fenty Game Day attire ready.

