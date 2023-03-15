Is Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Really Retiring From the Fashion Industry?

Fashion stylist to the stars and former judge on HBO Max’s Legendary is apparently retiring from the fashion industry altogether. On Tuesday, the talented stylist took to Instagram to post that he was retiring.

His post reads “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

This post comes after Roach was seen at Paris Fashion Week attending a Louis Vuitton show with Zendaya. The two arrived late to the show, but Zendaya was able to acquire a front row seat. However, Law was seemingly left searching for a space.

I know this not the reason Law Roach retired pic.twitter.com/rypazo858d — James (@jayawa24) March 14, 2023

Roach is known for pulling together head turning looks for high profile clients like Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, Kehlani, Hunter Schafer, and, most notably Zendaya. The former America’s Next Top Model judge is credited for redesigning Zendaya’s image, as she made her ascent into Hollywood’s A-list.

Additionally, many of Hollywood’s best and brightest who were in attendance at this past weekend’s 2023 Oscars were styled by Roach. That exquisite feather top that Schafer wore and “Hot Girl” Meg’s strapless black gown, well that was all Roach’s work. Not to mention, Roach won the inaugural Stylist Award at the 2022 CFDA Awards.

Numerous celebs took to Roach’s post to express their love of the acclaimed stylist, but to also share that they’re not accepting his retirement any time soon. Supermodel Naomi Campbell said “Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived too hard”, while RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars winner Shea Couleé was simply “not accepting this”, and celebrity designer Christian Siriano declared “Absolutely not”.

If Roach is officially retiring, the world of fashion will feel his absence.