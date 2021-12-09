Just Photos of Cher in Outfits Because Why Not

Trina may hold the title of “Baddest Bitch,” but veteran singer/performer/multi-hyphenate Cher is likewise no slouch. I’m not saying she’s coming for the crown, but as bad bitchery goes, Cher has given us decades, literal DECADES of lewks, vibes, outfits and quotes. For this, we are eternally grateful.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane as we appreciate some of the icon’s most daring and boundary-breaking ‘fits.

Starting off strong:

cher on her “love hurts” tour in london, 1992 pic.twitter.com/8pU2uJEoqY — pastelito de queso (@knoxdotmp3) December 8, 2021

Who could forget this Old Hollywood look?

70s @cher just absolutely STUNNING ❤️💫✨ so beautiful i wanna look like her pic.twitter.com/13JIyzLL8W — Joanny ⭐️ (@JoannyCherCrew) December 8, 2021

Lingerie realness:

Our lady of the jean/cardigan combo:

cher posing for norman seeff (1974) pic.twitter.com/EDeTyL6j4X — cher doing things (@cherdoingthings) December 7, 2021

Those JEANS!

Forever stuck on u

⏰ ON THIS DAY 18 YEARS AGO | @Cher arrived at the 20th Century Fox film premiere of “Stuck On You” December 8, 2003 in New York City pic.twitter.com/whdLsyNSfT — best of cher (@dailyofcher) December 8, 2021

Airport fashion has never been so good:

Cher and Sonny Bono at Los Angeles airport before boarding a Pan American flight to Hawaii on this date December 7 in 1965. Photo: AP. #OTD pic.twitter.com/E72SxaWw24 — Dr. Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 7, 2021

Why didn’t I wear this to Prom?

Hey @cher Do you remember this photo love ?🥰I hope you’re doing amazing miss you💜 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8XlW65VDKA — I don’t know I’m not a doctor (@Pagetishotloll) December 9, 2021

What up Mom and Dad:

Michael Jackson & Cher at the Dreamgirls opening night after party in Los Angeles at the Shubert theater in Century City on March 20, 1983. pic.twitter.com/MBCmpYdUO4 — Marina Ivanova (@MarinaaIvanova) December 5, 2021

SERVING:

cher starring in mermaids (1990) pic.twitter.com/Baquah08et — cher doing things (@cherdoingthings) December 3, 2021

A fertility GODDESS to be sure!

cher giving us pregnant fashion (1976) pic.twitter.com/pNf0rCtbty — cher doing things (@cherdoingthings) November 30, 2021

Last but certainly not least, the iconic dressing room photo:

cher in front of a dressing room mirror, 1968 / 2022 pic.twitter.com/oYFXAjxrK8 — cher doing things (@cherdoingthings) November 29, 2021

Cher, keeping giving us lewks. We would truly be nothing without you.