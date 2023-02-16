Ariel, Prince Eric, and the Sea Witch Ursula Appear in New Teaser for ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Disney vault opened up again to reveal another look at the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid. And while Ariel (Halle Bailey) wants to be a part of our world, we can’t wait to get an inside look into hers. Until then, this teaser will tide us over.

In the latest teaser, released 100 days before the film hits theaters, we see Ariel frolicking around the sea as Bailey’s angelic soprano beautifully covers “Part of Your World”. Next up, we get first looks at other mermaids, more than likely Ariel’s sisters – one of whom is played by Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley.

We also get a glimpse at more sea creatures, like jellyfish, a blowfish, and Ariel’s tropical fish friend Flounder (Jacob Tremblay). And can’t forget about the iconic “Kiss the Girl” boat scene that shows up in this teaser as well, giving us a first look at Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

The teaser ends with a peek at the sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) laughing evilly behind one of her tentacles. The famous Disney villain is based on the drag queen Divine, and little did we know, McCarthy has roots in drag from her days performing as Miss Y in New York City.

Rounding out the rest of the cast is Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as loyal crab Sebastian, Awkafina as diving bird Scuttle, and Art Malik as Prince Eric’s butler Grimsby. Additionally, Noma Dumezweni and Lorena Andrea play new characters Queen Selina and Perla, one of Ariel’s many sisters, respectively.

The Little Mermaid becomes the next Disney film to receive the live-action treatment. Directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago, Into the Woods, and Mary Poppins Returns), the screenplay was created by David Magee (The School for Good and Evil, Life of Pi) and Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Rebecca). The Little Mermaid will feature music composed by Broadway titan Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, the original composer for the animated The Little Mermaid.

Bring on the nostalgia, bring on the wonder, and bring on the goosebumps when we hear the full version of “Part of Your World”. The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters on May 26, 2023.