INTO Chats With Thom Green and Elias Anton About Their Electric Chemistry in ‘Of An Age’

When you think of chemistry, the textbook definition should have an image of Of An Age actors Elias Anton and Thom Green. Created by queer filmmaker Goran Stolevski, Of An Age is an Australian coming of age film that follows the love story between Kol (Anton) and Adam (Green). Needing to get to a dance competition, and having to help his best friend Ebony (Hattie Hook) do the same, Kol enlists the assistance of Ebony’s older brother Adam.

The two spend a day together that proves to be life changing and gives birth to a love that lasts for several years, no matter the distance between them. Anton and Green are expertly cast as love interests whose intimacy jumps off the screen and fills up any scene they’re in.

INTO spoke with both actors about how they created their intense chemistry, what it means to them to represent LGBTQ+ characters in a positive light, and what they hope audiences take away from their new film.