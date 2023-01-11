Well, music festival season is approaching us and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, simply known as Coachella, just announced their stacked 2023 lineup. Taking place between April 14 to April 16 and April 21 to April 23, the major headliners are Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean.

The popular music and arts festival tweeted out the lineup in a post that read “Ugh was stuck in drafts. Register now for access to passes at http://coachella.com. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2.”

Aside from the festival’s headliners, artists like WILLOW, Muna, Doechii, Rosalía, Dominic Fike, Kali Uchis, 070 Shake and more will take the Coachella Valley to perform their hearts out. And honestly, we can’t wait!

However, a certain someone felt left out of the initial lineup and had an updated lineup graphic to share with the masses.

i think u meant this 1 was stuck in ur drafts 🫠😈 https://t.co/u2i4yiUUYI pic.twitter.com/oBztMuSL5t — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) January 11, 2023



Your favorite artificially intelligent Model 3 Generative Android a.ka. MEGAN (stylized as M3GAN) tweeted out “i think u meant this 1 was stuck in ur drafts”.

M3GAN (played by Jenna Davis) decided to redesign Coachella’s lineup graphic with her name and Cady’s (played by Violet McGraw), the little girl she was sworn to protect in the film. The graphic has images of singer-songwriter Sia (whose song “Titanium” was sung by M3GAN in the film), stars, and rainbows, but the best part is the renaming of the festival altogether.

We’re all going to M3Gchella this year!

Since the release of the film’s trailer, viral and guerilla marketing campaigns, and a public beef with fellow killer doll Chucky, M3GAN took the internet by storm. Created by horror masterminds screenwriter Akeela Cooper and filmmaker James Wan and produced by Blumhouse Productions, the film opened this year to positive reviews, grossed over $48 million, and debuted at number two at the box office – directly behind Avatar: The Way of Water.

M3GAN is that girl. Now that she’s taken over the horror genre, she’s ready to bring her signature dance moves to Coachella. Excuse me, M3Gchella.