Dan Levy Is Turning Grief Into Comedic Relief in His Directorial Debut

Dan Levy’s new film is shaping up to turn grief into romantic comedic relief. In his directorial debut, Levy will put queer love front and center in his rom-com Good Grief. The film will cover the story of a man named Marc Dreyfus who distracts himself from his comfortable marriage with the passing of his mother. However, when his husband suddenly dies, Dreyfus is left to deal with the grief that he worked so hard to avoid. But grief turns into a weekend adventure of self-discovery in Paris, France with his two closest friends.

Dan Levy is making his directorial film debut with Good Grief, which he also wrote and will star in alongside Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, David Bradley and Jamael Westman for Netflix. pic.twitter.com/lvvMAK13Lp — Netflix (@netflix) October 17, 2022

Good Grief will star queer actors Levy, Luke Evans, and Arnaud Valois, as well as Oscar nominee Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Celia Imrie, David Bradley, and Jamael Westman. The project, written and directed by Levy, will be the first film from his production company Not A Real Production Company.

“It’s still in its early days. I’m an optimist, so I have high hopes. It’s still very much in development,” stated Levy for The Hollywood Reporter in June of this year.

Well, this is a g d dream come true! https://t.co/8Opw95bAVa pic.twitter.com/iULw34n6kM — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 17, 2022

“I thought, ‘What would my idea of a rom-com be?’ It ended up having more to do with friendships in your 30s than actual romantic relationships. What would a love story look like if it was really about a group of friends in their mid-30s? The clarity that comes with age and the time you’ve spent with these people”.

Sign us up!

After wrapping up his Emmy Award-winning show Schitts Creek, Levy’s career has been set to fast forward. He starred in the queer holiday rom-com Happiest Season, alongside Kristen Stewart, hosted Saturday Night Live, and is set to star in The Weeknd-produced The Idol and Season 4 of Sex Education.

Now with his multi-project overall deal with Netflix, we’ll get plenty of Levy content to last for a long time.