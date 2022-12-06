It’s All About Family in Netflix’s You People

Meeting your significant other’s family can be a very daunting experience. Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris plan to take it a step further with their upcoming film You People.

Written and produced by Hill and Barris and directed by Barris, this Netflix comedy feels equal parts Bernie Mac’s Guess Who and Ben Stiller’s Meet the Parents. The film focuses on a new couple (Jonah Hill and Lauren London) and their respective families, as they navigate love, differing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences.

Again, this whole experience sounds like a lot for anyone, but at least it’s only on film. So considered yourself saved from the drama and prepare for the laughs instead.

Joining Hill and London are an all-star cast of Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, David Duchovny, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as well as queer actors/comedians Sam Jay, of Saturday Night Live and Bust Down fame, and Jordan Firstman, of Ms. Marvel fame.

Barris has created a collection of ABC and Netflix shows that give life to various Black family narratives, with Black-ish, Grown-ish, Mixed-ish, and Black AF. Black-ish, specifically, featured queer, Disney icon, Raven-Symoné in a queer storyline of their own.

Now, Barris and Hill take on a new family dynamic. Check out the teaser below.

You People premieres January 27, 2023 on Netflix.