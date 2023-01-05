Is a Fire Island Sequel in the Works? Matt Rogers Has a Few Words on That

Perhaps the sun hasn’t set yet on 2022’s popular Pride & Prejudice-inspired queer rom-com Fire Island. In a recent interview with Gay Times, Matt Rogers, who plays Luke in the film, mentioned that sequel talks happened immediately after the release of the hit movie.

“There was some talk in the immediate aftermath of the movie about a sequel, but I think a couple things have to happen for that to become a reality, which is that Joel Kim has to think of an idea that he and Andrew both like; that it feels like it’s actually worth it,” said Rogers. “Also, they gotta pay!”

The most popular option seems to be a sequel focused on Bowen Yang and James Scully’s characters Howie and Charlie, as the crew gets back together to celebrate their nuptials in Provincetown. And while nothing has been confirmed, you might as well sign us up and take our money already!

“It would be a really interesting continuation,” said Rogers. “The truth is, you do pull away from the dock, watch them dance and you do wanna know what’s next. That is, I think, a compliment to the ensemble and the wonderful script. You do fall in love with the characters by the end. More than just the characters, their group dynamic was worth following.”

While the coins and script have to be right in order for the cast to return, from Rogers’ viewpoint, as long as those stars align properly and all of the cast members are down, a sequel could be ours.

Fire Island is the brainchild of writer, actor, and comedian Joel Kim Booster. The film tells the story of a group of queer friends who make their annual pilgrimage to the popular gay travel destination off of Long Island. Starring Booster, Rogers, Yang, Scully, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Conrad Ricamora, and Margaret Cho and directed by Andrew Ahn, Fire Island was lauded for its positive portrayal of queer Asian characters on film, while also tackling class, race, and body image.

And while we patiently wait (and manifest) this sequel, Rogers also also mentioned that Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei saw his and Matos’ scene paying tribute to Tomei’s Oscar-winning role in My Cousin Vinny. And he has a few thoughts on incorporating her into a sequel.

“Don’t you think it would be funny if Marisa Tomei and Margaret Cho were in a lesbian relationship in Provincetown, Fire Island 2?,” said Rogers. “I’m just saying, that would be iconic!”

We think so too. Alright everyone, back to manifesting Fire Island 2.