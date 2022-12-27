This Forgotten 90s Comedy Understands What It’s Like to Grow Up Trans

It’s because North, being an adult disguised as a child, isn’t just looking for love: he’s looking for the kind of love that can’t be earned. At the same time, all he knows how to do is try and mold himself into a person deserving of love—whatever that is.

There’s a lot going on in North for me: it’s the kind of movie my Dad hated and wrote about in the 90s, that “forget ambition and focus on your kids” narrative plaguing so many Robin Williams movies from Hook to Mrs. Doubtfire to Jumanji. It’s the exact kind of movie my best friend’s mother would put on when I was visiting: whimsical, kind of dark, scary in a way that was only apparent to me. As a kid, I almost never wanted to sleep over someone else’s house. When I did, I had panic attacks. When I tried to explain it, no one seemed to understand. I was scared of my parents dying—that was how I put it, but it was more than that. It wasn’t just the death of my parents—specifically my mother—that horrified me. It was the feeling that by not being in the house, by not being physically present with my parents, I would somehow fail to protect them against the dark forces that were coming for them, that only made themselves known to me and no one else. My parents were the children in need of protection. They seemed so innocent to me: they didn’t see the ghosts I saw everywhere, and because of this, it was my job to keep watch over them.