Keke Palmer Reminded Everyone That She’s an Incomparable Talent

So, you know who’s having a great week? Keke Palmer. The multitalented actress, host, and singer’s latest film Nope debuted at number one at the box office, pulling in $44.4M and counting. Not to mention she’s receiving rave reviews for her performance, and rightfully so. But why should we be surprised? Keke has been running things in the entertainment industry since she was 11 years old. But Interesting enough, many folks believe this is Ms. Palmer’s breakout moment into the mainstream. 

I apparently live in @aiyanaish’s world because Keke, the critically-acclaimed, Emmy-winning 28 year old, has been playing by her own rules and blazing her own path since her first lead role in Akeelah and the Bee – opposite Oscar nominees Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne. And many folks were quick to point out her amazing career.

But then, a viral tweet from @NBAgladiator wanted to shed light on a particular theory

Both Zendaya and Keke have been in their entertainment bag for a long time. From True Jackson VP and Shake It Up to Malcolm and Marie and Alice, the credits keep rolling because these trendsetting, trailblazing Black women have been working tirelessly on their craft and it shows. Not to mention, the amazing queer art that both of these Virgo queens have brought to the screen in the form of Keke’s Pimp and Zendaya’s Euphoria.

And while @NBAgladiator was quick to dispel that they weren’t slighting either woman, they still wanted to understand to what ends has colorism played a part in the careers of these women. Both of these multi-hyphenates ride for Black women and advocate for them too. And Zendaya has spoken at length about her being “Hollywood’s acceptable version of a Black girl”.

And while colorism is a pervasive part of many areas in life, these two are in their own lanes, creating great art, and ensuring that more Black women get to do the same. Comparing these two is like comparing apples to oranges and comparing them while overshadowing Keke’s long-standing success in entertainment isn’t the way to do it. And Keke Palmer was quick to remind everyone of that. 

She cleared the room and the internet was quick to notice. 

We stan both of these queens and one of these queens had to let everyone know that THIS, is Keke Palmer.

