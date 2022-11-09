Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Get in the Zone and Play Britney Spears in a Biopic

Ever thought about how much Millie Bobby Brown and Britney Spears look alike? Well, we did and it seems that Brown knows this too as she wants to play the pop icon in a biopic. When the Stranger Things star was on the The Drew Barrymore Show recently she expressed her interest in bringing the superstar’s story to life.

I think her story resonates with me,” Brown said in her interview with Drew Barrymore. “Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger — I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

Since 2013, Brown has been blessing TV and silver screens with her acting talents. Her breakout role as Eleven in Stranger Things skyrocketed her into the entertainment and pop culture stratosphere in 2016. Brown has since been in high profile films such as Godzilla vs. King Kong and Enola Holmes film franchise, of which she produced. With over 59 million followers on Instagram, Brown’s every move has been watched. Sounds similar to a certain pop princess.

When Spears burst onto the scene with her worldwide smash “…Baby One More Time” in 1998. Her debut album of the same name, as well as her second studio album “Oops I Did It Again” were two of the best-selling albums of all time. Since her 90s beginnings, the “Princess of Pop” has continuously broken album sales records, garnered multiple awards, sold out tours worldwide, and is seen as one of the most influential artists of our generation.

Spears’ ascent to pop superstardom was not through taking a crystal staircase. While she was topping the charts and giving the world pop perfection, the cameras and tabloids pointed her way documented and critiqued her life in excruciating detail. Most can recall the challenges Spears faced during 2007, as well as the disturbing battle with her conservatorship.

So, if someone could bring Spears’ story to life, Brown is a good bet. With a striking resemblance to Spears, strong acting chops, and solid singing ability, throw in a few dance lessons and we might just put Brown “in the zone” to play Spears.

While there aren’t any declared moves towards making this happen, we can only dream about being “so lucky” to have a Britney Spears biopic.