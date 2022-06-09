Binge-Worthy

In Need Of Sapphic Film Recommendations This Pride Month? Look No Further Than This Twitter Thread

By

Looking for an extensive list of sapphic films for Pride month? Look no further than this viral Twitter thread from @99cheerleaders to help you out.

Maybe you’re interested in classic films, like The Children’s Hour.

Or maybe you’re looking for something more campy. Then you should watch Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall in But I’m a Cheerleader or maybe a spy comedy like D.E.B.S.

It could be that you’re searching for something with a bit more thrill. If so, check out this South Korean psychological thriller The Handmaiden.

Perhaps you’re looking for indie films, like Cheryl Dunye’s The Watermelon Woman, which was also the first narrative feature released by an out Black lesbian filmmaker. 

Or if you’re looking for all the feels, try out Summerland or the Japanese romance drama Blue

Whatever your genre tastes, there’s a film that’s waiting for you on the thread. Consider adding some of these sapphic films to your own collection this Pride month.

Tags: Films, LGBTQ, Pride, Pride Month, Sapphic, Sapphic romance, Twitter
Read More
<i>Love, Victor</i> Season 3 Review: A Solid Conclusion With Untapped Potential
Bye, Victor
Love, Victor Season 3 Review: A Solid Conclusion With Untapped Potential
BY Jude Cramer
Lil Nas X Blasts the BET Awards With a Viral Video and a Potential Hit Song
He Said What He Said
Lil Nas X Blasts the BET Awards With a Viral Video and a Potential Hit Song
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Disney Apologizes After Interrupting Marriage Proposal
Oops They Did It Again
Disney Apologizes After Interrupting Marriage Proposal
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX