My Policeman Releases Its Emotional First Trailer

The trailer for My Policeman just dropped. The British queer love story starring Harry Styles, David Dawson, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, and Rupert Everett will surely stir plenty of emotions.

Directed by Michael Grandage and written by Ron Nyswaner, My Policeman tells the story of museum curator Patrick (Dawson), teacher Marion (Corrin), and titular character policeman Tom (Styles). The trio navigate forbidden love and changing social conventions in 1950s Britain, which leads to decades of longing and regret.

Based on the book of the same name by author Bethan Roberts, the film becomes another tale of queer love to add to the LGBTQ movie fold. The book debuted in 2012 and was lauded for its “strong period feel” and “fluid and tender style”.

This trailer release comes fresh (and we emphasize FRESH) off the heels of the tumultuous press tour for Style’s other film, Don’t Worry Darling. If you haven’t been on the internet for a few days, then you probably haven’t heard of all the drama.

From Styles allegedly spitting in co-star Chris Pine’s lap at the Venice Film Festival, to the film’s star Florence Pugh’s beef with the film’s director Olivia Wilde, to Wilde lying about firing actor Shia LaBeouf from the film, a lot has gone down.

But hopefully the rollout for My Policeman doesn’t remotely receive the same treatment. The film is set to make its world premiere on September 11, 2022 at the Toronto International Film Festival. So far so good, but controversy and tabloids seem to follow the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, as of late. Either way, consider us interested in how this movie pans out.

My Policeman premieres in theaters on October 21, 2022 and globally on Prime Video on November 4, 2022.